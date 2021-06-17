Costa Rica is an ideal destination to go deep into its waters within its fantastic coasts, that together with its tropical climate, allow nature lovers to find extraordinary beauties in its depths. “Readers Choice award” by Rodale’s Scuba Diving Magazine designated the Costa Rican Pacific Coast as one of the 5 best destinations in the world for diving.

Therefore, here we review the best places to dive in Costa Rica:

Central pacific

Las Islitas, Tres Hermanas and the protected maritime zone of the Marino Ballena National Park are home to a great diversity of coral species and in which the migrations of humpback whales stand out.

South Pacific

The most representative dive site in this area is the Isla del Caño Biological Reserve, located approximately 45 minutes from Drake Bay on the Osa Peninsula, where you will find a whole marine ecosystem that is difficult to compare with.

South Caribbean

These mystical waters that very few have explored are characterized by their ecosystem of coral formations, protected by the Gandoca Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge and the Cahuita National Park.

The depth of the coral formations varies from very few meters to formations of 11 vertical meters. In this great coral world, biodiversity is made up of more than 123 species of multicolored fish, which you cannot help but admire.