More
    Search
    Array
    Updated:

    What Can Cause Cardiac Arrest Like the One Suffered By Christian Eriksen?

    Doctors are still unclear on why Christian Eirksen's heart suddenly stopped beating. The search for that cause has become a priority

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    4
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelo -

    What Can Cause Cardiac Arrest Like the One Suffered By Christian Eriksen?

    The Danish footballer Christian Eirksenremains in the hospital under observation and undergoing tests. This after the cardiac arrest he...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFF -

    The Best Places to Dive in Costa Rica

    Costa Rica is an ideal destination to go deep into its waters within its fantastic coasts, that together with...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFF -

    Learn Which Exercises Work To Preserve Cognitive Health

    Physical exercise is good for maintaining cognitive health, especially in people at risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer's
    Read more
    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    The Danish footballer Christian Eirksenremains in the hospital under observation and undergoing tests. This after the cardiac arrest he suffered during a Eurocup match last Saturday.

    “He is a 29-year-old person who has been fighting for his life,” Professor Sanjay Sharma, a cardiologist and chairman of the expert committee on cardiology of the Football Association of England, explained. “Now we must try to find what actually happened.”

    Subjected to complex scans

    Eriksen will now undergo complex heart scans to detect subtle sequelae or abnormalities, something that normal controls of the hearts of professional footballers have not detected, Professor Sharma noted.

    They look for anything suspicious in the function and structure of the heart. However, despite the best efforts of physicians, examinations are not 100% guarantee that existing problems can be found.

    “These are conditions that don’t always show up in a teenager or someone between the ages of 16 and 25,” says Professor Sharma. “These may not begin to manifest until well into the late 20s or early 30s.”

    Sometimes the abnormalities only occur when footballers are in the game, or they could be linked to another disease that may have stressed the heart. In case the problems can be identified, some can be remedied or treated, but others are irreversible or incurable.

    Possible causes

    Cardiac arrest, as its name implies, occurs when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood through the body, depleting the brain of oxygen and causing the individual to lose consciousness and stop breathing. It is different from a heart attack or infarction, which occurs when the blood supply to the myocardium is cut off, many times due to a blockage in the coronary arteries.

    One of the most common causes of cardiac arrest is an abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmia), which can be fatal, according to the British Heart Foundation (BHF). Other causes include cardiomyopathy – a disease of the heart muscle (myocardium) that affects its size, shape, or thickness, which can be inherited – and acute myocarditis, which is inflammation of the myocardium.

    “Unusual incidents”

    Christian Eriksen is not the only footballer to have suffered a cardiac arrest. In 2012, player Fabrice Muamba collapsed on the court and his heart stopped for 78 minutes. Marc-Vivien Foe died during a match for his Cameroonian national team against Colombia at the age of 28, while former England defender Ugo Ehiogu, then head coach of the Tottenham Hotspurs team, died in 2017 at the age of 44.

    “Extreme exercise puts athletes at greater risk because they stress their hearts more, and that increases the chances of causing a problem,” says Dr. Zafar Iqbal, director of sports medicine at Crystal Palace soccer club. “But these are very unusual incidents,” he adds.

    Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time, not just fit footballers

    Every week in the UK, 12 people under the age of 35 die of cardiac arrest. According to the specialized publication The Lancet, in 2018 sudden cardiac arrest was the third leading cause of death in industrialized countries, with more than 700,000 deaths in Europe and the United States.

    Soccer players’ hearts tend to be larger and work more efficiently than other people’s, putting them in a low-risk group for having others problems such as cardiovascular disease or blocked arteries, which occur in people who smoke or have a poor diet. But if the heart is under increased stress from dehydration, heat, or a recent illness, that can have an impact.

    “Every second counts”

    In the UK, 30,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital each year, requiring emergency resuscitation, with only one person in 10 surviving. Dr. Iqbal says it was crucial that Eriksen was given immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), followed by an automated external defibrillator (AED), which is a technique that we should all know how to do. “Every minute that passes reduces the chances of survival by 10%,” he says.

    Would you know how to use a defibrillator if someone goes into cardiac arrest next to you?

    In some cases, applying CPR can more than double the chance of saving someone’s life. “Every second counts when someone goes into cardiac arrest, the more of us who know how to do CPR, the more lives can be saved,” says Dr. Sanya Babu-Narayan, specialist cardiologist and deputy medical director of the BHF.

    Defibrillators are commonly found in workplaces and public places such as airports, shopping malls, and community centers. Anyone can use them and the experts emphasize that there is no way to misuse them. A defibrillator will only deliver an electric shock if necessary, after automatically assessing the person’s heart rhythm.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleThe Best Places to Dive in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Guillermo Agudelo -

    What Can Cause Cardiac Arrest Like the One Suffered By Christian Eriksen?

    The Danish footballer Christian Eirksenremains in the hospital under observation and undergoing tests. This after the cardiac arrest he...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Learn Which Exercises Work To Preserve Cognitive Health

    TCRN STAFF -
    Physical exercise is good for maintaining cognitive health, especially in people at risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer's
    Read more

    COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline In Costa Rica

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday that COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Costa Rica. From May 30 to June 5, the country...
    Read more

    Flexibility and Its Importance for Physical Training

    TCRN STAFF -
    Muscle-type flexibility, identifies the ability of a muscle to be stretched without damage. This possibility is determined by the spectrum of movement of the...
    Read more

    Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Costa Rica Will Be Able to Request a Digital Certificate

    TCRN STAFF -
    People who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Costa Rica may request a vaccination certificate from the Ministry of Health, either to leave the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »