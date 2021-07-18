The 8 Most Amazing Waterfalls In Costa Rica

There are many waterfalls in Costa Rica. They are all beautiful! Costa Rica is a spectacular destination: it is one of the few countries in the world where you feel permanently connected with nature and with all its expressions. In this post we present you the 8 best waterfalls in the Land of Pure Life.

Rio Celeste Waterfall

If we had to choose the one that impressed us the most, without a doubt this would be the Rio Celeste waterfall. For a simple reason: it is unique and different from the others. Its turquoise color seems to be created by a magician although that beautiful blue is not from water. It is the result of an optical effect caused by the reflection of sunlight on the rocks at the bottom of the river. They are covered with a mineral compound of aluminum, oxygen and silicon; creating that magical color.

The curious fact

One of the many local legends tells that the waters of the Celeste river have that turquoise color because, when God finished painting the sky, he decided to wash the brushes in the water of this river. Is it true? The Río Celeste waterfall is located in the Tenorio Volcano National Park and is one of the best waterfalls in Costa Rica. It can be visited on your own or through a tour.

The walk to the waterfall is not very demanding on a physical level. However, it is very important to bear in mind that the terrain is very muddy, especially if it has rained. So we advise you to wear appropriate footwear or rent boots at the entrance.

Nauyaca Falls

The Nauyaca waterfalls are one of the most spectacular in Costa Rica. They are in a canyon about 80 meters wide. These are divided into two levels: one that has a free fall of 45 meters and the other of 20 but in a staggered manner. At the foot of the latter, the most famous, is a pool where one can bathe and enjoy one of the best waterfalls in Costa Rica.

The best way to visit the Nauyaca Falls is when you visit Manuel Antonio. They are relatively close, it will only take you about 45 minutes by car to reach them. Once you get to the parking you have several options to get to the falls:

Horseback ride, which has a cost of $ 70.

Walking. It has a cost of $ 7. The round trip is 12 kilometers. However, if you have rented a pick-up they let you go a little further and you will save 2 kilometers per direction.

In a 4 × 4: they drop you off and pick you up. You will only walk 100 meters on steps to enjoy the waterfalls.

La Fortuna waterfall

La Fortuna waterfall is one of the most famous in the country. It is located on the outskirts of the town of La Fortuna de San Carlos, at the foot of the Arenal Volcano. The waterfall has a height of 70 meters and is one of the most spectacular in Costa Rica. To get to it, your twins will hurt a bit if you are not prepared. You will have to go down, nothing more and nothing less, than 530 steps. And then upload them, of course.

You can bathe just below the waterfall, although if you prefer a quieter environment and without so many currents you can do it a little further down the Fortuna river. The entrance to the La Fortuna waterfall costs $ 15 for foreigners.

How to get to La Fortuna waterfall from La Fortuna?

Although you can walk, we recommend taking a taxi. They usually charge you $ 8 each way. If you decide to go on foot (the terrain bites up) it will take a little over an hour from the city center.

Llanos del Cortés Waterfall

This photogenic waterfall is very close to Liberia. It is easily accessible from the Guanacaste capital, although it is quite poorly indicated. Even if you plan to travel by public transport. You will only have to take the bus that goes to Cañas from Liberia and ask to be dropped off at the Bagaces crossing. From there, you walk approximately 1 kilometer to the entrance.

In theory, it is one of the only few free activities in Costa Rica. Although we do not know until when it will be. Well, nobody forces you to pay anything, although you will find people asking you for the will to use the road and take care of your car. Access to the waterfall from the parking lot is not very demanding. If you want to take good photos or take a quiet dip, try to avoid weekends. Many local families flock on public holidays to get through the day

Catarata del Toro

The Catarata del Toro is one of the highest in the country with a 90 meter drop. It is located in the canton of Valverde Vega, in the province of Alajuela in the middle of an attractive cloud forest. As a curiosity, the waterfall falls on an old volcanic crater.

It can be accessed without too many complications from El Silencio Lodge and Spa. The terrain is full of steps (about 500) and they are somewhat slippery but, it is not complicated at all. As in most cases, we recommend wearing good shoes and walking carefully. To get to the waterfall on foot, it will not take you more than 45 minutes each way. Admission is $ 10 for foreigners. However, it is important to bear in mind that access is closed on Sundays.

La Paz Waterfall

You can’t leave without visiting one of the best waterfalls in Costa Rica. It is also relatively easy to get to La Paz Waterfall from San José. It will barely take 1: 30h by car. Apart from enjoying the various waterfalls that there are, you will also have the opportunity to enjoy its natural reserve. There you will see all kinds of animals, which were rescued in their day. There is a serpentarium, a butterfly farm, several felines … A good place to appreciate the Costa Rican wildlife.

And obviously, then there are four incredible waterfalls. Admission is $ 44 for foreigners. It is quite expensive but the park is very well maintained and is ideal to spend a good day.

Aquiares waterfall

The Aquiares waterfall is not one of the best known in Costa Rica. Still we think it deserves a visit. As their name indicates, these are located right next to the pretty town of Aquiares, in Cartago. There you can enjoy a beautiful waterfall of about 40 meters high. It is also perfect if you want to take a bath. Without a doubt, one of the best waterfalls in Costa Rica. Montezuma Fall

And to finish this list of the best waterfalls in Costa Rica we cannot forget to mention those of Montezuma. They are located near the small bohemian town of Montezuma, which has one of the best beaches in the country.

To access the falls it is very easy to do it from the city center. You just have to cross and skirt the river until you reach the falls. The entrance to the Montezuma Falls is also free if you visit them from the city.

