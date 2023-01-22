More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Technological Advances Make Radiotherapy Treatments in Breast Cancer Evolve

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Despite the fear that can be felt with the term radiotherapy, the truth is that it is one of the most effective treatments in the fight against breast cancer. Radiotherapy treatments reduce the risk of expansion of breast cancer. Also, radiation therapy is a treatment used to treat breast cancer at almost any stage.

    80% of people with breast cancer, after surgery, use radiotherapy in their treatment. Drs. Elia del Cerro and Ana DíazGavela, head of the Radiotherapy Oncology Service at the Quirónsalud University Hospital in Madrid, talk about the evolution that radiotherapy has undergone in the last 2 decades. “Advances in the field of radiobiology have provided us with greater knowledge about the behavior of tumors and healthy organs when faced with radiation. The introduction of hypo-fractionated schemes and accelerated partial radiotherapy have allowed us to reduce treatments from the 25-30 classic sessions to 15 or even 5”, the specialists point out.

    In a study on modulated intensity radiotherapy, presented at the Congress of the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), it is highlighted that this technique allows real-time treatment control, verifying its efficacy. “The long-term oncological results are excellent with a low probability of acute and chronic side effects, thus confirming the efficacy and safety of this treatment protocol”, explain the specialists.

    Postoperative radiotherapy treatments survival is higher than 95%

    In recent years, advances in technology have generated a great change in the way of performing radiotherapy treatments. These advances have made it possible to reduce radiotherapy sessions in cancer patients.

    The side effects related to radiotherapy will depend on the location of the tumor and the radiation doses that the patients have received. Regarding patient survival, in recent years, an increase in results has been observed. “Regarding the particular results for tumors located at diagnosis and treated with conservative surgery, in postoperative radiotherapy survival is greater than 95%”, the specialists emphasize.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.
    SourceNoticias en Salud
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Trolls Can Be Killed with a Silver Bullet, Experts Say
    Next article
    Costa Rica Receives 9 Cruise Ships Simultaneously and Celebrates Reactivation of the Tourism Sector
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Why SOAX provides among the best proxies on the market

    Proxies are often required to complete many business tasks. It may touch on working with people or collecting information about competitors
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »