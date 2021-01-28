More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Suspension of Higher Education in Costa Rica Due to the Pandemic Threatens Shortage of Medical Specialists

    College and universities ask to reactivate the process to avoid impact on the health system

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Suspension of Higher Education in Costa Rica Due to the Pandemic Threatens Shortage of Medical Specialists

    The COVID-19 Pandemic has had a negative impact on the training of medical specialists, as most higher-education programs have been on hiatus for almost a year.
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Leadership of Costa Rica on Environmental Issues is Highlighted

    The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, participated this Monday, January 25, in the opening session of the Climate...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Why Do Young People in Latin America Die More from COVID-19?

    The more developed countries with older populations were more concerned about the potential mortality of the Pandemic, but in...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The COVID-19 Pandemic has had a negative impact on the training of medical specialists, as most higher-education programs have been on hiatus for almost a year. Faced with this situation, both the College of Physicians and the universities that train doctors ask to reactivate the process to avoid an impact on the Tico health system.

    And it is that of the 51 specialties with active residents last year, 25 suspended the second semester, 14 continued and 12 presented different scenarios to their students. This threatens to create a deficit of specialists, mainly due to the lack of trained professionals to replace the quotas of those retiring.

    No replacement for retirees

    Figures from the College of Physicians and Surgeons reveal that 588 medical specialists have retired in the last 4 years, out of the little more than 7 thousand health specialists that the country has.

    Only in Gynecology and Obstetrics 40 doctors withdrew in that period and the 74 residents of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) and 10 of the University of Medical Sciences (Ucimed) who could replace them could not continue their studies in the second semester of 2020.

    Emergency Medicine also failed to continue the training of its 29 residents, despite the lack of eleven specialists due to retirement. The same happened with the 69 residents of Internal Medicine, who are trained to replace the 38 retired doctors.

    Another aspect that increases concern is that the specialists that will be needed to cover the expansions and new openings that the CCSS is carrying out in the different hospitals and health centers in the country are not being trained.

    College of Physicians and Surgeons urge action

    “We believe that residents can now continue with their study process, even without ceasing to support the care of the Pandemic; It is necessary for them to continue with their training process as specialists, because almost a year has passed since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Luis Carlos Pastor, president of the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

    In his opinion, if the training of these doctors is not restarted, in the short term, the health system would experience a considerable decrease in the number of graduated specialists, which would be detrimental to the health and care of patients, since, on average, the training of specialists takes 4 to 7 years. For their part, the universities are ready to continue, by involving virtuality, waiting for the training process to be reactivated as of February 1st.

    Universities ready to re-start

    “On behalf of the UCR and the Postgraduate Program in Medical Specialties, we consider that at this moment we are already making the last adjustments to be able to restart the Specialist Training Program. Obviously we had to make changes, virtuality and other variations were included, but we do believe that it is urgent to restart training, so as not to have a long-term deficit. We have done everything possible so that quality is maintained in the specialists that are trained,” said Flory Morera, director of the Graduate Program in Medical Specialties at the UCR. In the case of Ucimed, its rector Pablo Guzmán, considered that “at this moment the education of specialists cannot be stopped due to the Pandemic; I believe that rather it must be strengthened, because specialists will be needed for the future, with the problem that we have of late appointments and to provide all their support. They require the correct training and it is our duty to make sure they receive it.”

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceKarla Barquero
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleLeadership of Costa Rica on Environmental Issues is Highlighted
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Suspension of Higher Education in Costa Rica Due to the Pandemic Threatens Shortage of Medical Specialists

    The COVID-19 Pandemic has had a negative impact on the training of medical specialists, as most higher-education programs have been on hiatus for almost a year.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Rio Piedras Dam, a Project for the Benefit of All the Tico Community

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The dam designed for the Piedras River can be defined as a large-scale project that is developed for the common good.
    Read more

    KLM Suspends All its Flights, Including Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The main airline of the Netherlands, KLM, suspended as of this Friday all its weekly long-stay flights, as well as all those to European destinations that require to spend the night abroad.
    Read more

    A Book on Costa Rican Biodiversity is Published in Australia

    News TCRN STAFF -
    "Costa Rica has about 6% of the planet's biodiversity, both in species and in ecosystems, and yet it only represents 0.03% of the world's territory," the institution added.
    Read more

    Microclimates of Costa Rica: Nature Without Limits

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The tropical climate of our country is a set of elements of the weather that define the heterogeneous climatic features that the Costa Rican territory presents.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years