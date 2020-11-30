If a few years ago someone had told us that women would occupy high positions in companies and that they would even start their own businesses, many (unfortunately) would have laughed at this fact.

No one would have ever imagined that the role of women in business would become so important to the success of organizations.

And it is that in addition to the fact that many women have had the courage to develop their own business, many of them do not leave their current jobs until they see if the new business is going to work.

So in addition to being workers, mothers, daughters, housewives, wives, they are also entrepreneurs.

The great challenge for them is not to undertake, but to find the balance between her personal and professional life and transform all negative thoughts into positive ones to become a successful entrepreneur and end the prejudice of those who consider women the weaker sex.

To be an enterprising woman:

Be persistent.

Work hard to reach your goals.

Be intuitive and methodical.

That having a rebellious, disorderly husband … and with other defects are not excuses to achieve what you want.

Be responsible.

That prejudices do not affect you or divert you from your purpose.

Inspiration

Analyze very well what your idea is, how innovative it can be. Also what are the reasons that lead you to create it. The important thing about all this is that the idea represents your essence, your brand. Be inspired by the things that she has managed to see all her life, her surroundings, her family and the world itself.

Integration

It is well known that fame does not come alone, this implies that they can be accompanied by a team of people, collaborators, family. Regardless of the staff the important thing is that you make your organization a family, with values, respect and sincerity.

Perseverance

Any project that they want to implement, be very aware that encountering situations, problems, inconveniences; remember that while you are innovating, others are also trying like you, without forgetting the competitive market, which you will have to face, so, no matter how intricate the path may seem, if you really love and wish with all your heart, to be an enterprising woman with a business idea, perseverance and patience, will represent your ticket to success.

Strength

The strength is the compendium of all these, knowing how to carry them and knowing how to maintain them, is the secret of success.

Talent

Talent is the ability and aptitude to skillfully develop an activity. The ability has to do with the skill you have, to develop a job. Without talent, we will not be able to develop a business idea

Use technology

Get out of the comfortable and traditional place and use technology as your ally. Many of the businesses that are succeeding at the moment use the internet to exist and become known.

Network marketing, also known as multilevel marketing, is one of the most popular because it encourages the purchase of a product from a reliable company that can be for own consumption or to persuade more people to consume it, which is when there is profit by commission.

As women see it as a unique opportunity to develop a business with a part-time investment and with much higher income, ask for one that is stable in the market and gives you multiple benefits.

