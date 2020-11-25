More
    International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women: Enough is Enough

    The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is commemorated annually on November 25th to denounce the violence that is exercised against women around the world and demand policies in all countries for its eradication.

    Violence against women is a violation of human rights

    Violence against women is a violation of human rights; it is a consequence of the discrimination that women suffer, both in law and in practice, and the persistence of gender inequalities. In this violence there are numerous facets that go from discrimination and contempt to physical, sexual, verbal or psychological aggression that in many cases can end in murder, manifesting itself in various areas of social, work and political life, among those that are the family itself, the school, the Church, the State, among others.

    Let us remember why it is the International Day of non-violence against women.

    On November 25, 1960, in the Dominican Republic, the three Mirabal sisters, political activists, were assassinated on the orders of the dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo.

    In 1981, the First Latin American and Caribbean Feminist Encounter was held in Bogotá, Colombia, where it was decided to mark November 25 as the International Day of Non-Violence against Women, in memory of the Mirabal sisters.

    In 1991, the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence Campaign was launched at the Center for Global Leadership of Women, proposing activities for the eradication of gender violence from November 25 to December 10 Rights Day humans.

    In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly approved the Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women, in which it defined the term violence against women.

    Why should we eliminate violence against women?

    JusticiaParaKarla, el peligro de ser mujer en Toluca - AD Noticias

    Violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread persistent and devastating human rights violations in the world today that is scarcely reported due to the impunity enjoyed by the perpetrators, and the silence, stigmatization and shame suffered by the victims.

    In general, violence manifests itself in a physical, sexual and psychological way and includes.

    • Violence by a romantic partner.
    • Physical violence, psychological abuse, marital rape, femicide.
    • Sexual violence and harassment.
    • Rape, forced sexual acts, unwanted sexual advances, child sexual abuse.
    • Trafficking of human beings (slavery, sexual exploitation).
    • Some types of violence against women.
    • Patrimonial and economic violence.
    • Any action aimed at producing financial constraints to control income.
    • Work violence.

    It is that discrimination against women hinders their access to employment, promotion, job stability, among others.

    Physical violence

    Any act that causes physical harm or suffering to the woman.

    Threat

    Advertisements or acts in order to cause future harm to intimidate the woman.

    Domestic violence

    When any type of relative or person with whom she has an affective relationship, assaults, threatens or intimidates a woman.

    Violence against women has become a structural problem that is directed towards women in order to maintain or increase their subordination to the male gender.

    Its origin is found in the lack of equity in the relations between men and women in different areas and in the persistent discrimination against women. It is a social problem present both in the domestic sphere and in the public sphere.

    And finally, remember that a woman must always be respected. She is the one who gives life, and if you mistreat her you destroy the world.

