    Starting this weekend, the Second Opening Phase Begins in Areas with Orange Alert

    By TCRN STAFF
    More Open Businesses And Vehicular Circulation Until 9 p.m., Asks Chamber of Commerce

    This Saturday began the second opening period for the month of August, which runs from Saturday 22nd to Sunday 30th, so we remember the sanitary measures that govern the cantons and districts with an orange alert during this phase.

    Vehicular restriction

    For this phase, greater mobility is allowed, vehicles can circulate from Monday to Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 5:00 a.m. at 7:00 pm under the distribution of ordinary plates. List of exceptions (do not circulate):

    Monday: 1 and 2

    Tuesday: 3 and 4

    Wednesday: 5 and 6

    Thursday: 7 and 8

    Friday: 9 and 0

    Saturday: 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 (Pairs)

    Sunday: 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 (Odd)

    For the cantons on yellow alert there is no modification and everything will operate as they have been doing.

    Establishments

    For this second opening phase, establishments such as beauty salons, barber shops and aesthetics are allowed. Cinemas, theaters, places of worship with an occupation of 75 people, art and dance academies without physical contact, sports facilities and sports centers (for the practice of sports and recreational activities without physical or direct contact), among others.

    Similarly, gyms will be able to operate again, even on weekends, with a 50% occupancy capacity and with a differentiated appointment and schedule for people with risk factors. Finally, the closure of all mass concentration activities, bars, casinos, discos, and nightclubs is maintained.

