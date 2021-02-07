More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Smoke-free Alternatives Seek to be Considered in Efforts to Reduce Tobacco-Related Illnesses in Costa Rica

    A strong debate is still being carried out about the options available

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Learn Here All You Need to Know About Requiring a Visa to Enter Costa Rica

    As part of their sovereignty, all nations enact laws to regulate the migration of foreigners along its borders. The...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Smoke-free Alternatives Seek to be Considered in Efforts to Reduce Tobacco-Related Illnesses in Costa Rica

    Various smoke-free alternatives for smokers - such as e-cigarettes - want to be recognized for their efforts to help...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Aspires to Position Itself as a Global Destination for “Remote Workers”

    The initiative to attract digital nomads is called for on extraordinary legislative sessions and has the support of the National Chamber of Tourism
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Various smoke-free alternatives for smokers – such as e-cigarettes – want to be recognized for their efforts to help reduce tobacco-associated diseases, including lung cancer. However, its manufacturers and users consider that the policies and campaigns against it are increasing. Hence, they ask for a space in the country to be heard from existing scientific information and not from the signaling or obstacles.

    Local concern

    For example, in our country, project 21.658 is being processed in the Legislative Assembly. This aims to establish a 40% tax on the tax base of products related to vapers and electronic cigarettes. But the Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Industries of Costa Rica publicly spoke out against this project.

    Danger of contraband products

    “A price hike derived from this type of tax will unleash an attractive environment for contraband products of this category to enter the market with unknown quality standards and security problems,” explained Jairo Mena, executive director of the Illicit Trade Observatory of the Chamber of Commerce of Costa Rica.

    This position is supported by Erick Ulate, President of the Consumers Association of Costa Rica. “We support the application of public policies that aim to reduce the number of illnesses and deaths related to tobacco and the role that smoke-free products can play in the health of smokers.”

    He added: “In this sense, consumers must be an integral part of the development and application of these public policies. At no time should they rely on actions as harmful as the application of new taxes”.

    Less obstacles and more access ask manufacturers

    There are tobacco companies, such as Philip Morris, that promote non-combustion electronic devices, that is, they do not burn tobacco, but only heat it. These are devices that mimic the appearance, taste, and sensory experience of a cigarette, but significantly reduce exposure to harmful and potentially harmful chemicals. These products are for smokers, not to attract new consumers.

    A study by the UK-based independent public health agency Knowledge Action Change (KAC) revealed that currently only 9 out of 100 smokers are accessing these alternatives. The research is called (Burning Issues: The Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction 2020. It is available at this link https://kachange.eu/.)

    More users

    Burning Issues estimates that 98 million people use these products, of which 68 million are vapers, primarily in the US, China, Russia, the UK, France, Japan, Germany and Mexico. Another 20 million are users of heated tobacco products (HTP). They are mostly in Japan, where cigarette sales have decreased by 32% since 2016, when these devices were launched. However, numerous public policies limit information and access through the imposition of taxes.

    KAC indicates that the use of so-called safer nicotine products (SNPs), including vaping devices, “helps reduce the damage caused by cigarette smoke, which improves health and reduces the number of deaths ”.

    Fight between two views

    However, reducing the harm caused by tobacco is still viewed as a threat by many in the global health and tobacco control arena. And not as an opportunity for public health, the company points out.

    The International Association for Tobacco Control and Harm Reduction notes that scientists around the world believe that tobacco control strategies must be reformed. This to include harm reduction through the use of alternative products with lower potential risk, in addition to other traditional smoking cessation and tobacco prevention measures.

    This association brings together independent experts in tobacco control and harm reduction.

    “A constructive dialogue is required to discuss concerns and challenges, as well as leverage the strong expertise that already exists in many countries,” the company said.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Aspires to Position Itself as a Global Destination for “Remote Workers”
    Next articleLearn Here All You Need to Know About Requiring a Visa to Enter Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Learn Here All You Need to Know About Requiring a Visa to Enter Costa Rica

    As part of their sovereignty, all nations enact laws to regulate the migration of foreigners along its borders. The...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Big News Coming From the Canadian Psychedelic Association

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Health Canada | Santé Canada has opened a public consultation called the Special Access Program (SAP). The Special Access Program allows healthcare professionals to...
    Read more

    This is How Experts Explain the Drop in COVID-19 Cases in Costa Rica

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    January 2021 showed a drop in the statistics of both infections and the demand for intensive care beds for COVID-19 cases. Even the reproduction...
    Read more

    This is How Sanitary Restrictions Will Apply in Costa Rica during February

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    As of Monday, February 1st, the update of sanitary measures against the Pandemic will apply, which continues with vehicle circulation restrictions and other controls...
    Read more

    “Hey Tico, get active!” Government Presents Program to Promote Sports and Physical Fitness

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Minister Solano explained that the program includes the implementation of different modalities of physical activity in the cantons
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years