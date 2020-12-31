More
    SMEs in the Tico Restaurant Sector Receive Financial Support to Recover from the Crisis

    By TCRN STAFF
    A cooperation agreement signed by Mucap (Cartago Mutual Savings and Loan) and the Costa Rican Chamber of Restaurants and Related Products (CACORE) will allow SMEs in this sector to obtain loans with even more special and favorable conditions to recover their businesses affected by the Pandemic.

    Since June, Mucap presented its special program to support SMEs affected by the Pandemic, with very flexible conditions and special benefits, having the aim of supporting the economic reactivation of the country. Now with the signing of this agreement, the entity reinforces its support for businesses in the food and beverage sector, with even more favorable conditions that encourage them to recover and stabilize their activity. The agreement offers a preferential interest rate on financing programs for small and medium-sized businesses through Mucap.

    In addition, as part of this agreement, SMEs in the restaurant sector belonging to the CACORE Chamber will receive personalized advice, procedures and agile response times, as well as access to the Mucap virtual platform through the Mucap Connection, Mucapp Móvil and Sinpe Móvil to that they can carry out their transactions from anywhere.

    Supporting the country’s reactivation

    “At Mucap we continue to support the development and economic reactivation of the country through support for SMEs, for this reason, we have reinforced the financing program with our own resources and others of the Development Banking System (SBD) so that the sector of restaurants can access financing that allows them to boost their businesses and get ahead”, explained Eugenia Meza, Manager of Mucap.

    Mucap is a Costa Rican entity with 50 years of experience, it has the subsidiary guarantee of the State. It is an institution in constant renewal and growth both in terms of products and services.

    And engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica