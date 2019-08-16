What Exactly Is Sananga?

So, perhaps you’ve heard of Sananga, a mighty Amazonian eye elixir known for clearing and improving vision on multiple energetic levels. Sananga, is traditionally used in isolation or during the preliminary stages of a Ayahuasca ceremony by the Kaxinawa, Matses, and Yawanawa tribes in South America. Literally, Sananga eye drops has a spicy reputation for intense stinging, followed by an amazing period of visuals: enhanced colors, definition, and contrast.

My first experience with Sananga was at a retreat in Costa Rica. After a few minutes of receiving the Sananga eye drops, I was advised to go outside for a walk in nature. Immediately I noticed everything was more clearer than before. For the first time, I saw the horizon of the beach and the mountains in the background. To my surprise, I was told that the mountains was always there. Obviously, it was as if Sananga had brought me into a whole new world!

What Are The Origins Of This Mystical Eye Elixir, Known As Sananga?

Evidently, Sananga is a member of the milkwood species in the family Apocynaceae, which is specifically sourced from the bark and roots of the Tabernaemontana Genus shrubs found in the Amazonian regions of South America. Furthermore, Sananga is known as the “Mata Heins” to the Kaxinawás tribe and “Becchete” to the Matsés tribe. Traditionally, Sananga is used to heal physical and emotional blockages, by destroying stagnant energy within the mind. As a result, newly constructed pathways are formed for attaining higher awareness and focus.

Traditional Usages Of Sananga!

Traditionally, the Matsés tribe use Sananga as a hunting tool to enhance their vision, concentration, and overall awareness. Therefore, the more adept hunter will be more sensitive to subtle movements, venomous jungle animals, poisonous plants, and sharp objects. Certainly, the use of Sananga can prove to be the difference between life and death in the jungle.

In addition to enhancing hunting skills, Sananga has proven in many cases to immediately enhance short range and long range physical vision. Considering this, many participants will remove their glasses or contacts before applying the purifying Sananga eye drops to immediately experience the visual enhancements. Thus, one can only imagine the long term benefits of working with this powerful plant with the right intentions.

Added Benefits Of Working With Sananga!

Moreover, Sananga has it’s primary uses for hunting and enhancing vision, but there’s a lot more uses practiced by the indigenous tribes of the Amazon. So, here is a short list of the many other natural remedies Sananga can be used for :

Toothaces

Snakebites

Skin illness (dermatitis)

Eye injuries

Rheumatism

Suppresses Appetite

Cataract

Glaucoma

Antifertility (Contraceptive)

Anticancer

Antipyretic

Antioxidant

Anti-inflammatory

Diuretic

Calmative

Plus Much More…

Does Sananga Miraculously Cure Blindness?

Given the points above, Sananga works beyond just the physical level,and directly repairs all mentioned infirmities energetically. From a Shaman’s perspective, it’s deeply understood that all disease is psychosomatic. Deeply, being first created in the emotions and feelings, after which it begins to directly affect the energetic layer of the organ in question. As a result, these subtle affects lead to physical manifestations, disorders, and disease throughout the body.

Thus, after Sananga is applied, the magical elixir shatters negative thought forms and malicious energies that typically gravitate towards the energetic areas of the eye. Thus, spiritually speaking, this awakens the energetic channels within the mind associated with foresight, external visions, and inner visions. Indeed, this experience will boost the overall aura and health of the individual, which will bring them closer to a balanced state physically ,emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.

How Is Sananga Applied?

Well, Obviously the eyedrops are applied to the eyes, but it’s not that simple. Because these aren’t just any eyedrops! To illustrate, the Sananga eye drops feel like spicy pepper juice that has been charged with the sun. Certainly, if not for the benefits, nobody would be crazy enough to endure such burning sensations. However, from my personal experience, I can certainly attest to the immediate enhanced visuals.

So with that said, there is a peculiar method to applying the Sananga eye drops to the eyes. Certainly, before working with any herb or plant medicine; you want to set your mind and intention on exactly you would like to accomplish and manifest. Unquestionably, setting the proper intention before anything you do in life will carry you great distances, especially before a plant medicine ceremony. Getting started, first lay down on a couch, bed, or soft floor.

Secondly, close your eyes and keep them closed for now. Now, a drop or two should be placed in the inner corner of your eyes, which ensures the eye drops don’t fall down the sides of your face. Finally, slightly open your eyes to allow the eye drops to make contact with your eyes, then move your head and eyes around to ensure it spreads across the eyes. During this stage, your eyes will naturally and instinctively close, because of the intense sensations. As with all things, the tingling sensations vary from individual to individual, but you can expect the tingling to fade after 5 minutes.

My Personal Experience With Sananga!

Surprisingly, during my first session with Sananga the sensations lasted for about 30 seconds. So, you maybe wondering how the intensity was such a short lived experience for me. Well, the first 15 seconds was extremely painful, I then focused intensely on overcoming the pain. So perhaps, I successfully convinced myself that “it wasn’t that bad”!

Personally, I have great vision, still I experienced a sense of clarity within my mind, a glow, and a burst of energy that carried me throughout the day. Furthermore, everyone will have a unique experience with Sananga.

In conclusion, Sananga has much to offer physically, mentally, and spiritually. Ultimately, the best way to learn and understand Sananga and all other plant medicines is to take a dive into the natural world. Truly, the best way to learn is immersion!