Resonance

The world has taken a huge turn in the face of the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, changes in the routine of millions of people who can be seen today -different-, why they have time to do what they had postponed.

Many companies without the intention of firing their employees, decided to implement teleporting or online work, an option that has turned out very well.

Partly thanks to teleporting, the streets have been observed without traffic, the sky is blue than ever, in short, nature has taken a breather.

The world has taken a huge turn in the face of the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, changes in the routine of millions of people who can be seen today -different-, why they have time to do what they had postponed.

Many companies without the intention of firing their employees, decided to implement teleporting or online work, an option that has turned out very well.

Partly thanks to teleporting, the streets have been observed without traffic, the sky is blue than ever, in short, nature has taken a breather.

The Great role of Technology

In a way, technology is a contribution to improve the way we live. While the pandemic threatens to isolate us, paralyze us, technology has allowed us to keep in touch with friends, couples, family, bosses, and has allowed companies and even countries – their economies – to be destroyed.

Meanwhile, it is possible to denote the cultural and attitudinal change regarding remote work, in order to achieve even more productivity, flexibility, inclusion and environmental benefits.

It is still too early to know if the teleporting to which many workers have been forced by the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) is here to stay. But everything has taken its course with optimal panoramas, mainly because we are through a “startup generation” that has proven to be very prepared to face work from a distance. Outside the conventional office, it is possible to carry out their tasks.

Startup Generation:

Accustomed to adapting to last minute changes and carrying out a project with modern methodologies.

Resonance and Online Work

Resonance is an organization that has always promoted that it must be changed and be an example.

With the certainty that, the changes begin from the inner being. Always thinking of those who want better ways of life.

Resonance, believes, relies on joint visions, oriented to innovation, new life and work models, always towards a more sustainable future.

Within this organization, people are more motivated to work online, while around them is a paradise like Costa Rica.

It is about promoting companies, ventures in that home- space full of harmony, peace, love, solidarity, progress.

It is not to stop being connoisseurs and practitioners of technology and to work online, contributing, and integrating into the now, connecting with gratitude to the nature that has always been present.

In this future full of questions that the coronavirus crisis is leaving, there is something that is increasingly clear: teleporting works and it is time to move forward, being part of the change and being an example.