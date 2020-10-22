Immersed next to Playa Flamingo in the quiet town of Potrero, Playa Potrero is quiet and serene.

This beach is located north of the Pacific coast of Guanacaste, surrounded by rocky hills, tropical vegetation and a great diversity of wildlife. Visitors come in search of the turquoise waters and white sand beaches that surround the area. This beach community is ideal for watching breathtaking sunsets.

Potrero Beach Costa Rica

Located in Guanacaste, on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, south of Playa Flamingo. Playa Potrero Costa Rica used to be a small fishing village. Today it is home to a friendly community of Ticos who enjoy the serene atmosphere and beautiful location of this adorable town. The city offers everything you need, including shops, restaurants and bars. Other cities like Tamarindo, Brasilito and Flamingo are just around the corner.

Have the most of fun with these options at Playa Potrero.

Live the experience of Venturing into a Volcanic rock Cenote in Huetar territory

Sport fishing

Being a community famous for its sport fishing, Playa Potrero gets its fame from renowned fishermen who come to these waters all the time. After all, the region is known as the capital of fishing.

In many categories of sport fishing, this area has all the prizes for the largest prey, so it is not surprising that sport fishing is the number one activity in the area.

Travelers have the option of opting for a half-day or full-day sport fishing tour.

Horse trips

Being a cattle region, Playa Potrero is full of equestrian activities led by experienced horsemen.

Whether you want to ride gently along the seashore at low tide or through the mountains of the area, horseback riding is an extraordinary way to get to know the terrain and its surroundings.

These types of tours are ideal for both beginners and experts, and there are several companies that offer these tours in Potrero and in neighboring cities.

Diving

There are several dive sites located right on the shores of Potrero, including the area known as Las Catalinas.

These islets were formed by ancient volcanic eruptions and with the passage of time they have become the perfect place to observe the marine life of the place.

Divers will be able to find manta rays, whale sharks, black fin sharks, humpback whales depending on the season.

Explore your nearby parks at Playa Potrero.

For those who prefer to stay out of the water, Playa Potrero also offers a wide range of exciting activities on dry land.

Travelers can enjoy the lush Costa Rican rainforest on a visit to Santa Rosa National Park or Palo Verde National Park, while people looking for an adrenaline rush can venture through the jungle in a vehicle in the Congo Trail, a lush path through the forest between Playa Potrero and Playas del Coco.

The Rincón de la Vieja National Park is also nearby and offers not only incredible climbs through the 5 most active volcanoes in Costa Rica, but also countless adventure activities.

It is home to the best rivers for tubing in Costa Rica also called Rio Negro where adventurous enthusiasts can get tours where they can experience the rapids on their inflatable tires while enjoying the surroundings. Of course, there are also less popular activities that make this volcanic area a unique place, such as the mud baths where tourists can cover themselves completely in therapeutic mud from the Rincón de la Vieja Volcano.