Today, October 15th, rainstorms will affect the country during the hours of the morning and afternoon, according to the report of the National Meteorological Institute (IMN).

The cloudiness during the morning will be between partial to total, which could generate rains on both slopes of the country. This will continue during the afternoon, which will cause downpours in the North Pacific, Central Valley, North Zone, and the Caribbean; in a more isolated way, in the Central and South Pacific.

The IMN explained that the reason for these rains is that the Intertropical Convergence Zone will be getting closer to the country, which will increase the contribution of humidity and instability in southern Central America.

The highest temperatures will be recorded in Puntarenas, Golfito, and Tortuguero where it could reach a maximum of 29.5 °C. The lowest, on the contrary, in Cartago and Ciudad Quesada, where it is expected to reach 16 °C.