Puntarenas celebrates 162 years since it was declared a town by Juan Rafael Mora Porras in 1948. For this reason, the Tourism Promotion Board celebrates this declaration with a call to Costa Ricans to visit the Port and enjoy its attractions and gastronomy while respecting sanitary measures in the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gulf of Nicoya is home to several islands and islets, each with a different appeal. Among the largest islands in the Gulf are: Venado with an area of 440 hectares and a large number of mangroves; Pan de Azúcar islet, home to a large population of seabirds, especially brown pelicans; Chira, the largest island in the Gulf, inhabited and dedicated to tourism on a smaller scale.

They also highlight San Lucas, where the old Costa Rican Prison used to reside and which just became a National Park. In addition, there are the Caballo and Bejuco islands, among others. From Puntarenas, Playa Naranjo or Cóbano you can take boats to explore these islands.

“This sense of warmth is found on the coasts of Puntarenas, which feature paradisiacal beaches, natural treasures and abundant islands. The town offers a great variety of attractions: for example, you can taste traditional dishes such as vigorón, you can appreciate the sunset with the iconic churchill slush and there is the option of visiting the Lito Pérez Stadium for those who love sports”, reported the Board in a statement.

Regarding this celebration, Juan Ramón Rivera, president of INCOP, stated: “Puntarenas is the ideal destination for the Costa Rican family, both due to its proximity and its beautiful nature. We celebrate that people can visit and enjoy Puntarenas in its month, and thus be able to feel that warm essence that characterizes the Port and its inhabitants so much”.

A tragic remembrance

The Port remembers two heroes of the so-called Angostura Tragedy: Antonio Obando Chan and Arturo Mendoza Petroleum. This is an accident that took place on September 13, 1975 in the morning. A bus full of passengers crashed into the waters of the estuary with 70 people on board, of whom 50 lost their lives, including Chan. At that time, he was 15 years old and died when he tried to rescue those who were trapped in the unit.

Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.



