    Updated:

    Promoting the Production of Medicinal Plants in Playa Tamarindo

    The plan is called "Secret and Sacred Garden of Medicinal Plants La Senda"

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    Finca La Senda, in the community of Santa Rosa de Playa Tamarindo, is developing a project to plant 34 species of medicinal plants in an area of two thousand square meters in order, among other goals, to promote healthy lifestyles.

    The plan, which is called “Secret and Sacred Garden of Medicinal Plants La Senda”, began in September of last year in that property where organic agriculture and the production of natural fertilizers are also practiced.

    Specialists

    To carry out the initiative, specialists from Latvia, Viktorija Zenkova and Inese Trautmane, who have extensive experience in the field, were hired. The first of them (Zenkova) has studied the use of these plants for several years and has given community workshops to disseminate this ancestral knowledge.

    Meanwhile, the second (Trautmane) is a specialist in naturopathy and herbalism; Furthermore, as a certified aromatherapist, she has knowledge in infusions of aromatic oils from medicinal plants for aesthetic use. Just before arriving in Costa Rica she graduated from the Latvian School of Gardeners as a park professional and had the opportunity to plan a sustainable permaculture garden (art of designing spaces inspired by nature) in the city of Riga, the capital of Latvia.

    Healing abilities of nature

    According to Zenkova the initiative is carried out to show “a path on how sustainable and loving practices honor the healing abilities of nature and how to cultivate ancient wisdoms to offer immunity to the community.

    “Using the elements of nature: roots, barks, leaves, flowers and seeds, we create holistic multi-use remedies to enhance the well-being of all our bodies and senses. In addition, we organize workshops together with the neighbors of the local community and the visitors share the wisdom of herbs, their use and properties”, said the specialist.

    Sabila, Arnica, Wormwood, Thai Basil, Ginger, Galangal, Juanilama (Lippia alba), Lemon Grass, Citronella, Palma, Vetiver, Incense, Ether and Dormilona, ​​among others, are cultivated in La Senda.

    Everything natural

    According to Trautmane, the plants planted in La Senda “have the potential to help the nervous system, the liver, the kidneys and the cardiovascular system. They also support the mental and emotional bodies”.

    The owner added that “they help fight bacterial, yeast, viral, parasitic and microbial infections. They help the body’s detoxification processes and provide clarity, strength, along with improvements to the general well-being of the body”.

    “As a first step we select the plants that will adapt to the local Dry Tropical Forest. We are honored to cultivate a wide selection of medicinal plants. From universal and known species on all continents to very exclusive only in this part of the world. Appreciating the authentic origin of the herb and the ancient wisdom, we recognized that all plants are sacred and have powerful healing properties”, added the expert.

    The United States Agency for International Development estimates that today 80 percent of the world’s population uses traditional herbal medicine for primary health care (https://www.usaid.gov/sites/default /files/documents/1862/plantas_medicinales.pdf).

    Resonance Costa Rica

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
