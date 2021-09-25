Capacities for Bio-Business in Latin American Coffee Will Be Strengthened with Virtual Workshops

The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) indicated, in a press release, that members of the coffee sector in Latin America and the Caribbean will be able to participate in virtual workshops to learn about bio-businesses and increase their sustainability and competitiveness. The objective of the workshops organized by IICA is to raise awareness of the potential of the bioeconomy in the coffee chain and to promote businesses based on its use.

Representatives of producers’ associations or cooperatives, bioentrepreneurs of the coffee chain, representatives of cooperation institutions, technicians and academics from the region’s coffee institutes and universities may participate in the activity. Registration can be done online and participants will receive a certificate of participation after attending at least 5 out of the 6 sessions.

Many themes to be developed

According to the authorities, the workshops will include the participation of specialists and experts in bioeconomy issues and representatives of coffee enterprises who will share their experiences in the development of bio-businesses. The program of the workshops begins with the theme of bioeconomy and its relationship with the coffee production chain.

Subsequently, work will be done on the potentials and challenges of the use of primary and residual biomass in the coffee chain. Then it will be about disruptive technologies to add value to the coffee chain.

Also participants will receive the course on regional entrepreneurships and companies that develop bio-enterprises within the coffee chain and, on finally, they will see the topic of opportunities for linking, financing, incubation, acceleration and support for entrepreneurs.