More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    President Vetoes Law That Would Allow Trawling; Adduces “Reasons of Convenience and Opportunity”

    National Assembly approved the bill in second debate with 28 votes in favor and 18 against a week ago

    By TCRN STAFF
    10
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    President Vetoes Law That Would Allow Trawling; Adduces “Reasons of Convenience and Opportunity”

    The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, totally vetoed the bill that would revive trawling in Costa...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTish Steenkamp -

    The Time has come for Electric Cars in Costa Rica

    On December 14, 2017, the deputies approved the Law of Incentives and Promotion for Electric Transportation. This regulation exempts electric cars and motorcycles from paying taxes and branding for the next five years
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Guanacasteca Explains the Value of the Marimba through a Video in Switzerland

    The Guanacasteca based in Bern, Switzerland, Yareni Briceño Pereza, had the opportunity...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, totally vetoed the bill that would revive trawling in Costa Rica, after pressure from scientific institutes, municipalities and artisanal fishermen.

    The president pointed out that the analyzes carried out indicate that there are not enough scientific elements and technical studies to guarantee the sustainability of the fishing technique proposed in the text.

    “For this reason, in exercise of my constitutional powers, and because of my duty to promote the common good and ensure the balance between productive activity and sustainability, and also, in keeping with my word, today (Friday) I have totally vetoed the Legislative decree number 9909, for reasons of convenience and opportunity,” explained Alvarado in his message.

    The President added that “with the available elements, contributed by very different productive and political academic sectors, the criterion on a negative environmental and socioeconomic impact prevails with the reestablishment of this fishing technique, in sectors such as artisanal fishing, in biodiversity and also in the tourist activity on which so many jobs depend”.

    Alvarado assured that he is aware of the principle that motivated the promoters of the initiative, but that this is not the appropriate measure to help coastal areas historically hit by lack of employment and poverty.

    “To the coastal communities and the people of the affected shrimp sector, I reaffirm our commitment to work hard to get out of this crisis. We will work tirelessly by their side and with a sense of urgency to generate jobs and opportunities that lead to a better quality of life, under the protection of science and technology, as well as with empathy and commitment to the search for the common good,” he said. The rejection of trawling was one of Alvarado’s watchwords during the presidential campaign. In a tweet from 2017, when he was Presidential candidate, stated that “I am and will be against trawling.”

    The Constitutional Judicial Chamber prohibited the granting of new trawling licenses in 2013, after a study by the National University determined that shrimp stocks were over exploited. The deputies, however, proposed a bill in 2019 to revive the activity. They used as a basis a study by the Costa Rican Fisheries Institute (Incopesca), which has several deficiencies, according to scientists.

    Following the decision of the Presidential House to return the bill to the Legislative Assembly, the deputies may choose to take the Executive’s recommendations or to re-approve the bill. To pass it again, the deputies will need “two-thirds of the votes of the total” of members, according to Article 27 of the Constitution. That is, 38 votes are necessary.

    A week ago, the project passed in second debate with 28 votes in favor, 18 against and 11 absent. This vote divided the National Liberation Party (PLN), the largest fraction of the Legislative Assembly, and even led to complaints among deputies in the plenary. For their part, the fraction of the Christian Social Unity Party (PUSC), National Restoration and the block of independent deputies were the main forces in favor of trawling.

    A united front against trawling
    More than 117 organizations signed a letter calling for the veto of this bill, including tourist chambers, artisanal fishermen associations and the 11 municipalities of the province of Guanacaste.

    In addition to them, both the University of Costa Rica (UCR) and the National University (UNA) joined in requesting a veto to the project, due to the lack of scientific evidence of its sustainability.

    The Guanacaste Chamber of Tourism (Caturgua), for its part, pointed out that the project would be detrimental to the sector. “They did not care about Costa Rica, nor tourism, nor the sustainability of the country,” said the director, César Gallardo.
    For their part, artisanal fishermen —both from the Guanacaste province and from Puntarenas— demonstrated against the project. Some even denounced threats and attacks against them. “Trawling was the one that impoverished this province (Puntarenas). They caused almost a desert in that sea,” said William Carrión, a small-scale fisherman from Puntarenas.
    During the week, at least 21 municipalities joined the Guanacaste cantons in requesting a veto on the bill, according to a tally by the environmental organization Bloque Verde.

    Lack of evidence
    The deputies who voted in favor of the project justified their support in an Incopesca study presented in 2019. However, it had several deficiencies, according to biologists from both universities. In the first place, this study was done for a very short period of time: three months (October to December 2018). In addition, samples were taken only in the Gulf of Nicoya, without analyzing how it affects other sectors of the Pacific coast.

    But even the data that is in the study was deficient, a recent scientific review showed. Incopesca overestimated the benefits of the new trawls by 30%. In the event that the deputies approve the bill again, it would order the entity to carry out more studies for a year, to fill the gaps left by the previous investigation. But this period of time is too short to carry out the necessary studies, according to the researcher from the University of Costa Rica, Ingo Wehrtmann.

    The impact of this fishing on shrimp populations is not yet known
    “What is scientifically accepted would be a two-year study to also have different seasons: rainy and dry season. The ideal would be two-year sampling and another half year for data analysis,” said the researcher.

    He was also critical of the appointment of Incopesca as the entity in charge of these studies. “It is not healthy if Incopesca or the fishing sector do (the studies). We have the installed capacity of the National University and the University of Costa Rica to carry out a study of this type”, he added.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceTCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleThe Time has come for Electric Cars in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    President Vetoes Law That Would Allow Trawling; Adduces “Reasons of Convenience and Opportunity”

    The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, totally vetoed the bill that would revive trawling in Costa...
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    The Time has come for Electric Cars in Costa Rica

    Tish Steenkamp -
    On December 14, 2017, the deputies approved the Law of Incentives and Promotion for Electric Transportation. This regulation exempts electric cars and motorcycles from paying taxes and branding for the next five years
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    Guanacasteca Explains the Value of the Marimba through a Video in Switzerland

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Guanacasteca based in Bern, Switzerland, Yareni Briceño Pereza, had the opportunity to present, together with the...
    Read more
    Travel

    Costa Rica Reopens Airports to Stimulate Tourism

    TCRN STAFF -
    The measures that different governments have taken in the world to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cover all sectors of daily life
    Read more
    Economy

    Is Costa Rica’s Public Sector Prepared to Offer a Different Consumer Experience?

    TCRN STAFF -
    The importance of the consumer incorporate strategies has been talked about for a long time. By mid-2020,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica’s Soccer Team will face Qatar on November 13th in Austria

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican soccer team will face Qatar on November 13th in a friendly match to be played in Austria, the Costa...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Highlights Early Implementation of the Nuclear Weapons Ban

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica today satisfaction for the early entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Promotes Internationally its Renewed Northern Zone

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) reported this Saturday that after a renewal of tourism products and a varied offer, it seeks...
    Read more

    Lawyer who Grows Marijuana in front of Alajuela Courts will Face Trial this Week

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The lawyer Mario Cerdas Salazar, defender of marijuana for recreational purposes, will face a trial as of October 26th for apparent cultivation and supply of the drug
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »