The Costa Rica “Coyol Free Zone” will Recruit Manufacturing Operators During November and December

The months of November and December could bring job opportunities for people interested in working as a Manufacturing Operator in the Coyol Free Zone. During this time, the free zone will receive curricular information to support the recruitment needs of two of the companies that comprise it.

The requirements to compete are: have a minimum of complete elementary school, basic computer skills, fine motor skills (small movements of the hands), and availability to work in the following shifts: 3:15 p.m. at 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. at 2:30 p.m., or Sunday to Saturday from 10 p.m. at 6 a.m.

Those interested can enter their data in the following digital form: https://bit.ly/328bWa3

Coyol Free Zone is the leading free zone for the export of medical devices in the country and was recently awarded as the Best Free Zone in Latin America by the publication The European by Thompson Reuters. 29 companies in the Life Sciences sector are located in the area and provide job opportunities to 16 thousand employees.