More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    The Costa Rica “Coyol Free Zone” will Recruit Manufacturing Operators During November and December

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Signs of Psychological Abuse in a Relationship

    These behaviors can go unnoticed when we are blinded by love. Do you want to know what they are? Domestic violence is a social concern of the highest order
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    The Positive Side of Stress

    Stress is enemy number one, because it is believed to be responsible for most heart attacks, nerve imbalances, and even cancer
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica- “La Esmeralda Exquisita”

    When it comes to winding a long day or to seize the moment to rejuvenate one's senses,...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The months of November and December could bring job opportunities for people interested in working as a Manufacturing Operator in the Coyol Free Zone. During this time, the free zone will receive curricular information to support the recruitment needs of two of the companies that comprise it.

    The requirements to compete are: have a minimum of complete elementary school, basic computer skills, fine motor skills (small movements of the hands), and availability to work in the following shifts: 3:15 p.m. at 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. at 2:30 p.m., or Sunday to Saturday from 10 p.m. at 6 a.m.

    Those interested can enter their data in the following digital form: https://bit.ly/328bWa3

    Coyol Free Zone is the leading free zone for the export of medical devices in the country and was recently awarded as the Best Free Zone in Latin America by the publication The European by Thompson Reuters. 29 companies in the Life Sciences sector are located in the area and provide job opportunities to 16 thousand employees.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceTCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articlePresident Vetoes Law That Would Allow Trawling; Adduces “Reasons of Convenience and Opportunity”
    Next articleCosta Rica Experienced Less Collapse Due to the Pandemic in Latin America, but in Worse Fiscal Condition
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Signs of Psychological Abuse in a Relationship

    These behaviors can go unnoticed when we are blinded by love. Do you want to know what they are? Domestic violence is a social concern of the highest order
    Read more
    Health

    The Positive Side of Stress

    TCRN STAFF -
    Stress is enemy number one, because it is believed to be responsible for most heart attacks, nerve imbalances, and even cancer
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    Costa Rica- “La Esmeralda Exquisita”

    TCRN STAFF -
    When it comes to winding a long day or to seize the moment to rejuvenate one's senses, Costa Rica provides the ultimate...
    Read more
    Spiritual

    Parable #39: The Concert Debrief

    TCRN STAFF -
    (This week is the 42ndinstallment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series during...
    Read more
    Economy

    Costa Rica Experienced Less Collapse Due to the Pandemic in Latin America, but in Worse Fiscal Condition

    TCRN STAFF -
    The novel Coronavirus Pandemic caused a lesser economic collapse in Costa Rica compared to most of Latin...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    President Vetoes Law That Would Allow Trawling; Adduces “Reasons of Convenience and Opportunity”

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, totally vetoed the bill that would revive trawling in Costa Rica, after pressure from scientific...
    Read more

    Costa Rica’s Soccer Team will face Qatar on November 13th in Austria

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican soccer team will face Qatar on November 13th in a friendly match to be played in Austria, the Costa...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Highlights Early Implementation of the Nuclear Weapons Ban

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica today satisfaction for the early entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Promotes Internationally its Renewed Northern Zone

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) reported this Saturday that after a renewal of tourism products and a varied offer, it seeks...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »