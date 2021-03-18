Plans for the Bicentennial Educational Network are Defined in Costa Rica

After a long process, the development process began between the Undersecretary of Telecommunications (Sutel) and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Telecommunications, which ended in February, the bidding process for the Bicentennial Educational Network project began, which seeks to provide internet access to 2,375 Tico schools.

For this year, the goal is to connect 516 educational centers. The minimum broadband speed should be 15 Mbps and the maximum 1037 Mbps. Currently, many institutions do not exceed six megabits per second, according to official information.

In its entirety, the project seeks to connect 4,514 schools and public colleges with a budget of 350 million dollars, which will come from the National Telecommunications Fund (Fonatel). The Omar Vega Foundation (FOD) will take over the remaining 2,139 schools and will be funded by the Ministry of Public Education (MEP).

Bridging the digital gap

The project is not only an opportunity to bridge the digital gap that exists between students, but also a good business opportunity for operators in the area. Those that resonate the most to deploy fiber optic connectivity are state-owned ICE and private companies Claro, Tigo and Telecable.