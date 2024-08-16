Paul Mccartney Returns To Costa Rica With His “Got Back” Tour: This Will Cost Tickets

Ten years after his last concert in Costa Rica, the British Paul McCartney will return to our country on Tuesday, November 5. The singer-songwriter of songs like Hey Jude, Live and Let Die, Band on the Run and Let It Be will perform at the National Stadium, as part of his Got Back tour, which began in the United States in 2022. This is the same stage where McCartney performed back then.

The British Times newspaper described this tour in the United States as the “best concert in history.” In 2023, the artist performed 18 shows in countries such as Australia, Mexico and Brazil.

Paul and his band have performed at a diverse list of venues around the world: from outside the Colosseum in Rome, Moscow’s Red Square, Buckingham Palace and the White House to a free show in Mexico for over 400,000 people. .

McCartney and his band

McCartney will be accompanied by Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr. (drums). The Got Back Tour also features Hot City Horns: Mike Davis (trumpet), Kemji Fenton (saxes) and Paul Burton (trombone). Hot City Horns first teamed up with Paul in 2018 to perform at Grand Central Station, before embarking on the Freshen Up World Tour that same year.

The entries

Tickets will go on pre-sale starting August 19 at www.eticket.cr, starting at 10 a.m., reported the production company MOVE Concerts.

AMEX: August 19 and 20

BAC clients on August 21, 22 and 23.

General: August 24

