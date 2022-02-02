More
    Parrita Makes Its Beach Available to Everyone

    Thanks to Inder's "Impulso Rural" program

    Bandera becomes the first inclusive beach in Parrita, this initiative will allow access to the water for all people, thanks to Inder’s “Impulso Rural” program, which delivered a special plastic ramp and an amphibious chair so that all people with disabilities or reduced mobility enjoy the beach.

    In this way, people in wheelchairs or with reduced mobility will be able to enter and enjoy the beach in complete safety for themselves and their families.

    The proposal also had the support of the National Council for People with Disabilities (CONAPDIS), the Municipality of Parrita and the Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism, which was in charge o f acquiring the specialized equipment.

    Supporting the local economic reactivation

    “With this project we are supporting local economic reactivation, since activities such as the sale of local handicrafts, restaurants and the community in general benefit,” said Luis Diego Quesada, executive president of Inder. With this initiative, some 40 families will benefit directly and 30 indirectly, according to data from the Association for the Integral Development of Playa Bandera.

    Source Magdalena Lopez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
