Dubai has no shortage of amazing hotels, but the rising number of tourists each year compels more developers to bring something new to the table. In 2017, many luxury hotels opened their doors to the public, each with its own distinct character that tries to stand out among other Dubai Hotels For Booking. It can be confusing to pick only one among these new luxury accommodations, so here’s a list to help you get started.

Bulgari Resort Dubai

Luxury Travel Intelligence named Bulgari Resort Dubai the best new luxury hotel of 2017. While it’s a low-rise building, its striking architecture allows it to set itself apart from other Dubai hotels. It’s a private hotel with only four floors, yet it spans an enormous 158,000 square meters. World-renowned architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel is the brains behind this one-of-a-kind hotel. Some of the things you can enjoy include a private beach, a spa, and a 50-berth marina.

The Address Boulevard

The iconic Downtown Dubai has just become even more glamorous with the addition of The Address Boulevard. The brand new hotel is found in a prime location, giving you the opportunity to see nearly all the attractions that make Dubai such a wonderful city. This includes The Dubai Mall, Dubai Fountain, Souk Al Bahar. What’s more, you can wake up to a magnificent view of the Burj Khalifa.

The Westin Dubai

Downtown District happily welcomes The Westin Dubai, a five-star hotel that adds extra flair to the already extravagant district. The Westin’s signature Heavenly Spas offer different beauty treatments to guests. It’s also family-friendly, as the kids can join a club and participate in different activities to keep them busy. The hotel also boasts a wide variety of international restaurants, ensuring that you’ll always be looking forward to a sumptuous meal.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

Here’s one for young travelers who want to make the most out of their stay in Dubai. Nikki Beach Resort & Spa is an exclusive accommodation located in Pearl Jumeira. It features a collection of luxury villas and suites, all of which are found on the Arabian Gulf’s shoreline. For a delicious treat, be sure to visit Satine and enjoy a fine dining experience. Budget-conscious tourists put this new hotel on top of their list for their relatively affordable rates.

Jumeirah Al Naseem

A unique combination of the beach and the city awaits guests of the all-new Jumeirah Al Naseem. It is found near the majestic Burj Al Arab, which means you’re also a few minutes away from other popular attractions. Countless tourists pick this hotel for its immense selection of dining destinations including Black Tap, Il Borro Tuscan Bistro, and Rockfish.

Lapita Hotel

Sitting at the heart of Dubai Parks and Resorts is the brand new Lapita Hotel. It stands out for its Polynesian theme, providing guests a refreshing look not found in any typical hotel in the city. It proves an excellent choice for families as the kids can enjoy the theme park and everything it has to offer. The hotel is also surrounded by popular attractions such as Legoland theme park, Bollywood Parks, and Motiongate Dubai.