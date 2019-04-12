With a formal ceremony, the construction of an aqueduct began, which will transport water from the Sandillal reservoir to the city of Cañas and the Bebedero community, in Guanacaste, so that its inhabitants can consume water without arsenic approximately within of 1 year and a half.

As reported by the Costa Rican Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers (AyA), officials of the Government of Costa Rica this afternoon placed the 1st tube of the “Drinking Water Supply Project for Cañas-Bebedero”, which will benefit 26,591 people from Cañas, Palmira, San Miguel, Drinker and Porozal.

The construction will be possible by a donation from the Government of China for an amount of ₡ 9.736 million and the construction company will be China Urban Construction Research Institute (CUCD).

Sandillal Reservoir, the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) catchment works, a water treatment plant, a pumping station, impulse pipes and conduction of the plant to the tanks and to the Bebedero community, and their respective interconnections will be built.

Partial view of the Sandillal reservoir and the water treatment plant

Communities are affected by pollution

The state intervention so that the people of the affected communities do not remain exposed to arsenic implies a safe system of drinking water supply for consumption, to prepare food and to irrigate food crops.

According to a report by the Ombudsman’s Office 2014, when people are exposed to low doses of arsenic in chronic form with drinking water, chronic endemic regional hydroarsenicism (HACRE) can occur, a disease that is characterized by certain Skin lesions and cancerous and non-cancerous systemic alterations. In addition, children exposed during the prenatal and postnatal period may have a lower cognitive development.

Background: