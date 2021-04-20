“Neuralink”, the Brain Chip Created by Elon Musk Would be Launched in Late 2021

The ‘Neuralink’ brain chips would begin to be implanted in human brains at the end of 2021. According to Elon Musk, this technology could cure diseases such as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s.

On April 9th, the Neuralink company, founded by the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, shared through YouTube a video where a monkey with a chip implanted in his brain appears playing video games, which he controls with his mind thanks to the apparatus.

The nine-year-old ‘Pager’ macaque is seen playing the classic Pong and every time he hits, he receives a banana shake as a prize. After the successful tests with monkeys and pigs, Neuralink would be planning to carry out the trials with humans in a few months. On February, Musk said that implantation of chips in people would begin at the end of 2021.

Implanting artificial intelligence

As is known, this project that began in 2019 is designed to implant artificial intelligence in the human brain and cure neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. It is also intended to develop more chips of this type that help heal brain damage, as a result of a thrombus, cancer or some congenital injury.

According to Musk, Neuralink will also allow music to be heard directly in the brain through this device and even, the level of hormones can be controlled to use them for our own benefit. “Neuralink is working very hard to ensure the safety of the implants and is in close communication with the FDA. If things go well, we could do initial human trials later this year,” Musk said.