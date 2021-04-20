More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    “Neuralink”, the Brain Chip Created by Elon Musk Would be Launched in Late 2021

    Would you implant it on yourself?

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    “Neuralink”, the Brain Chip Created by Elon Musk Would be Launched in Late 2021

    The ‘Neuralink’ brain chips would begin to be implanted in human brains at the end of 2021. According to...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica: A Riot of Wildlife Surrounded by Mountains and Ocean

    Not sure where to go this weekend? Do you want to relax a little on the bonuses you received from https://22bet.bi/bonus/rules/, but don’t want to go somewhere where you have already been? We invite you to go to Costa Rica
    Read more
    EducationHéctor Méndez -

    Top 5 Homework Assignment Ideas for Tutors in 2021

    Some students think that homework assignments are not crucial for learning. When you look at the research, homework assignments are considered an essential part of learning. It is hard to learn everything in the classroom.
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The ‘Neuralink’ brain chips would begin to be implanted in human brains at the end of 2021. According to Elon Musk, this technology could cure diseases such as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s.

    On April 9th, the Neuralink company, founded by the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, shared through YouTube a video where a monkey with a chip implanted in his brain appears playing video games, which he controls with his mind thanks to the apparatus.

    The nine-year-old ‘Pager’ macaque is seen playing the classic Pong and every time he hits, he receives a banana shake as a prize. After the successful tests with monkeys and pigs, Neuralink would be planning to carry out the trials with humans in a few months. On February, Musk said that implantation of chips in people would begin at the end of 2021.

    Implanting artificial intelligence

    As is known, this project that began in 2019 is designed to implant artificial intelligence in the human brain and cure neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. It is also intended to develop more chips of this type that help heal brain damage, as a result of a thrombus, cancer or some congenital injury.

    According to Musk, Neuralink will also allow music to be heard directly in the brain through this device and even, the level of hormones can be controlled to use them for our own benefit. “Neuralink is working very hard to ensure the safety of the implants and is in close communication with the FDA. If things go well, we could do initial human trials later this year,” Musk said.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )
      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleCosta Rica: A Riot of Wildlife Surrounded by Mountains and Ocean
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

      “Neuralink”, the Brain Chip Created by Elon Musk Would be Launched in Late 2021

      The ‘Neuralink’ brain chips would begin to be implanted in human brains at the end of 2021. According to...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      NASA’s “Ingenuity” Helicopter Could Fly on Mars on This Week

      Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
      The first flight of NASA's Ingenuity mini helicopter on Mars could take place this week, the US space agency said on Saturday, after a...
      Read more

      Use of Mobile Technology Improves the Quality of Life for People with Disabilities

      Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
      The use of mobile technology offers great benefits for people with some degree of physical or mental disability, by improving the acquisition of knowledge...
      Read more

      From NASA to Costa Rica Spreading the Wonders of Astrophysics: LeRoy Larry

      Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
      While in the southern United States, LeRoy Larry had the opportunity to be in a summer program for minority students at the Fermi National...
      Read more

      New Law Allows Foreign Digital Nomads to Live in Costa Rica for More than a Year

      Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
      Digital nomads have existed long before the Pandemic, but working remotely is no longer just a pipe dream, it’s the new reality. Costa Rica...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »