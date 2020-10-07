More
    Minister of Security:The Duty of the Police is to Protect all Costa Ricans

    By TCRN STAFF
    Michael Soto Rojas, Minister of Public Security, affirmed that police officers have an obligation to protect all Costa Ricans. Soto spoke through a video posted on the official Facebook profile of that agency.

    The Minister came out after alleged officials published videos and documents. They affirm that they will join the protests that are taking place in the country against the government’s tax plan.

    Soto reminded the police that they have “a constitutional duty to protect all citizens, including those who have participated in the demonstrations in which they have attacked officers.”

    The minister added that he has already met with the Chiefs of the Police Force, which indicates that the entire country is calm and in order.He argued that these videos have “the clear intention of generating anxiety and uncertainty.”

    Protests would follow

    The video of the Minister, apparently, was recorded before the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, announced that he would withdraw the tax bill. It was this plan that sparked the protests in recent days.

    However, leaders of the movement affirmed that they will not stop the protests until the President offers guarantees that he will totally abandon the possibility of reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

    Over the course of five days, protests escalated, including acts of violence on the weekend, which the police forces had to repel.

