Home
News
News
Justin Trudeau Leaves Happily after Surfing on Costa Rican Beaches and Promises to Return
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 6, 2020
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left Costa Rican territory on Saturday after having enjoyed the waves in the Central Pacific
News
Environmental Activist Prosecuted for Denouncing Pineapple Plantations (Piñeras)
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 6, 2020
Costa Rican environmental activists are demanding greater protection to continue fighting against the destruction of our natural areas
Environment
Costa Rican Drinking Water Ranked as One of the Best in the World
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 6, 2020
International experts have declared the fresh (drinking) water resources in Costa Rica as among the best globally in this year 2019
News
Understanding Your Tanker Trucking Options
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 25, 2019
When it comes to hauling bulk materials, such as chemicals, oil, asphalt, or industrial materials, including sand and concrete, it will likely...
Health
How Does Sedentarism Affect Your Health?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 23, 2019
A sedentary lifestyle represents the reverse side of what it means to keep in constant physical activity; On the one hand, the...
World News
Health News
Health
Anorexia and Bulimia: The Eating Disorders that Threaten Costa Ricans
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 6, 2020
Anorexia and bulimia are eating disorders. The most serious eating disorder is anorexia nervosa, which is characterized by dangerously low body weight
Environment
Costa Rican Drinking Water Ranked as One of the Best in the World
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 6, 2020
International experts have declared the fresh (drinking) water resources in Costa Rica as among the best globally in this year 2019
Health
How Does Sedentarism Affect Your Health?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 23, 2019
A sedentary lifestyle represents the reverse side of what it means to keep in constant physical activity; On the one hand, the...
Health
Improve Your Quality of Life Through Physical Activity
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
Physical activity is an aspect of great importance for our body, so much that together with good nutrition they become the best...
Environment
Costa Rica Prohibits Use of Glyphosate in Its Protected Wild Areas
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
The National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) issued a guideline, which prohibits the use of glyphosate in the 11 Protected Wild Areas (ASP) of the country, as well as in the institution's offices
Environmental News
Money
Money
Are You Using Your Credit Cards Properly?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
The correct use that should be given to credit cards depends on the level of responsibility we have with the management of our finances
Environment
The MD-2 Pineapple Variety: The Bitter Side of Sweetness
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
As it is well known, since 2007, Costa Rica dominates the world’s pineapple market, thanks to the MD-2 variety (better known as “Sweet Gold” or “Golden”)
Culture & Lifestyle
Second-Hand Goods Markets Flourish in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 7, 2019
More and more people have left behind the stereotypes around second-hand items. Precisely in Costa Rica, since 2017, the SJO Bazar is...
Money
Guanacaste Airport Contributes to the Growth and Development of Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 2, 2019
The Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (AIDOQ) continues to consolidate itself as a source of development for the region and the country,...
Money
Features of Online Loans and Microloans
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: November 25, 2019
Using a credit service, you cannot only solve your fiscal troubles but make a profit. Surprised? It is feasible if approaching the business smartly
Travel
Entertainment
New Casino Resort in Costa Rica Could be a Massive Boost for Tourism
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 6, 2020
When thinking of spots for mega casino resorts, places like Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and Macao spring to mind
Travel
Costa Rica: The Best Destination in the World to Discover in 2020
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 6, 2020
Costa Rica is a country that has positioned itself over time as the ideal place for enjoying the best time of your life
Travel
‘Lonely Planet’ Appoints the Best Destinations for 2020
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 6, 2020
If you have not decided on your travel plans for next year, here are some suggestions
Travel
Check Out Some of the Best Tico Destinations to Finish 2019 in Style
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 6, 2020
If your idea of ending the year is by the beach, one of the options must be Tamarindo, specifically “Playa Grande”
Things to Do
Costa Rica: A Unique Destination…
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 29, 2019
Costa Rica is a country considered one of the main natural treasures of Central America. Its heavenly beaches and warm weather, almost...
Culture & Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle
British Celebrities Came to Costa Rica for New Year’s Holiday
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 6, 2020
The British actor Christian Bale, famous for his role of ‘Batman’ in the trilogy of “The Dark Knight”, came to Costa Rica to celebrate New Year’s holiday
Culture & Lifestyle
The Importance of Sex
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 6, 2020
This was confirmed for me in a recent class I was taking. Being a woman who owns and adores her natural feminine chaos
Culture & Lifestyle
Discover the Main Attractions of San José!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 26, 2019
San José is a capital city, a province and, additionally, the main center of human concentration in Costa Rica. It is located...
Culture & Lifestyle
Get to Know the Main Advantages Costa Rica Offers Its Visitors
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 26, 2019
In Costa Rica, tourists can travel almost anywhere they want, in comfortable and modern buses. Those who wish to rent a car...
Culture & Lifestyle
Costa Rican Youth Dedicates Herself to Rescue Stray Dogs
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 17, 2019
Nicole Chacón, a young neighbor from the district of Florence, is responsible for rescuing dogs in extreme conditions, on the verge of death, to recover from punishment, and find a new home
Science & Technology
Science & Technology
Keep Track of Your Little Ones With a GPS Tracker
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 6, 2020
This watch has become fashionable in the first communions, on birthdays and many of the parents consider buying it for the summer
Science & Technology
Check Out Some Of The Hottest Technology Trends For 2020
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 6, 2020
The technology sector is the one that will present the most news, all of them designed to make our daily lives easier
Science & Technology
Smart-Home Technology: Making Our Lives More Practical and Efficient
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 6, 2020
We cannot deny that technology is already present in our homes more than we can imagine and has greatly facilitated everyday activities thanks
Science & Technology
Using Digital Technology To Boost Your Business
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 6, 2020
Today's societies are increasingly determined by technological advances. In recent decades, technology has advanced by leaps and bounds transforming our environment almost completely.
Science & Technology
5 Interesting Facts about the Use of Internet in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 30, 2019
The use of the Internet in Costa Rica is consistently growing and projected with advanced levels of acceptance and adaptation. In this...
More
Search
Search
