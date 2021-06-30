Matina, In Costa Rica Launches its “canton Brand” to Attract Tourism and Generate Investment

With the aim of attracting national and foreign tourism, generating investment and promoting exports, “Matina” in Costa Rica launched its canton brand. Its name is: “Matina, land of inspiration”, and it also seeks to reinforce the identity and sense of belonging of its inhabitants.

“The brand presents the essence and the heart of the inhabitants, their customs, traditions, potential and aspirations. We have a promotional video that shows the natural, cultural, gastronomic and historical wealth of the area, at the same time that it is projecting the identity and the tourist potential ”, said Walter Céspedes, municipal mayor.

Tourist attraction

Regarding the tourist attraction of the area, activities such as the sighting of flora and fauna species, hiking trails, mountain biking, as well as other authentic experiences of rural community tourism in contact with the Cabécar population stand out.

“In the area and the region is the Barbilla National Park, which houses rivers, waterfalls, trails and being a rarely visited park, offers a unique experience in the middle of a natural paradise where there were jaguars, monkeys, reptiles and a great variety of birds”, commented Limberg Rodríguez, coordinator of the Tourism Office of the Municipality of Matina.

Many attractions

The strategy for the positioning of the canton brand includes a series of promotional videos that will be published in digital and television media, the launch of a digital platform and the labeling of the main tourist attractions of the canton. Other attractions in the region are the Tortuguero canals, which border the coastal area and are an ideal place to experience the nesting of the leatherback turtle.