There are currently two 2 stories / 2 bedroom / 2 bath villas available in the Makara eco-friendly beachside development in Uvita. Each luxury villa is 2,800 square feet (265 square meters) with over 1,200 square feet in wrap around balconies and comes fully furnished with everything you would need to move in today or to rent out immediately.

The units are well appointed with spacious living rooms, large wrap around terraces for lounging or eating and a full kitchen with an island. The living areas have wrap around windows and sliding glass doors. Both floors contain air-conditioned master bedrooms with king size beds, sitting areas, master baths with separate tubs and rainwater showers. An internal staircase connects the first and second floors that have locking doors on both levels to allow the renting of one bedroom units if desired.

Eco-friendly Community Designed By World Class Architects

More than 6 of the 18 plus acres of Makara property is primary rainforest, which is a dedicated preserve. Needless to say, an abundance of incredible Costa Rican wildlife can be seen regularly on the property. Makara also has its own private well with the capacity to serve pure water to over 900 people.

The community was shaped by a team of architects recognized globally for sustainable design. A consulting architect on the project was Bernard Judge. Bernard’s innovation and design are legendary. In 1972, Bernard pioneered sustainable design by developing plans for Marlon Brando’s Tahitian resort. The Makara project has received warm approval from SETENA, the Costa Rican environmental protection agency, because of its planning and design.

Convenient Location By The Beach Close To Shopping And Dining

Makara is located in the southern Pacific zone of Costa Rica just north of the Osa Peninsula and conveniently situated off the paved Costanera highway between the towns of Uvita and Ojochal. An easy five-minute drive north or south will bring you to grocery stores, shops, restaurants and any other services you might require. A very popular beach restaurant called “Cliff’s” is right down the street and the Makara developers have negotiated private access to a spectacular beach located right out front. If you are looking for an incredible location for your tropical vacation getaway, this is it!

Amenities Washer/Dryer

Covered Balcony Cable/Satellite TV

Central Air Conditioning

Sale: Greenleaf Costa Rica