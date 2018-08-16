One of the best beaches in Costa Rica on your doorstep, a national park next door, and an incredible gated community of family condominium homes, private pools, and conveniences to call home.
Surf some of the best breaks on the coast, hike through the rainforest to secret waterfalls, paddle board through the mangroves, dive or snorkel off tropical islands, go sport fishing and whale watching.
Elan at Ballena puts you in the heart of everything Costa Rica has to offer.
- Private, gated community connected to the Playa Ballena national park and biological corridor
- Three swimming pools, including hot tubs and shallow areas suitable for children, with adjoining lounging areas, covered pavilions, BBQ facilities and washrooms
- Private walkway to one of Costa Rica’s most beautiful beaches
- Air-conditioned fitness facility
- Nature reserve with interpretive trail system
- Residence elevators
- Designated owner and guest parking
- Lushly landscaped gardens and footpaths blended into the tropical rainforest surroundings
- Solar energy grid tieback system to offset common area electrical charges
- On-site property management and rental management office
- On-site administration office
Features And Amenities
-
Custom solid wood entry door
- Italian Gres porcelain tile flooring
- Designer bathroom cabinetry with quartz stone countertops and mirrors
- Reinforced concrete post and beams
- Structural insulated panel exterior walls
- Energy-efficient water heater
- Contemporary GROHE™ bathroom faucets and fixtures
- Designer kitchen cabinetry with quartz stone countertops BOSCH™ stainless-steel stove microwave/fan, dishwasher, French-door fridge
- Stainless steel sink with GROHE™ faucet and sound-insulated garbage disposal unit
- BOSCH™ front-load, stackable full-size washer and dryer
- Italian designer closets
- Recessed LED lighting throughout the residence
- Italian tile shower enclosures with built-in shelving
- Energy-efficient DAIKIN™ A/C units in bedrooms, living-dining area and kitchen area
- Ceiling fans in bedrooms, living-dining area and main balcony
- Stone-coated steel roofing system for sound attenuation and durability
- Pella™ energy efficient Low-E insulating double-pane glass glass doors and windows
- Private storage units conveniently located at the entrance to each residence
- 24-hour monitored security with video surveillance
-
Amenities
Contact us by [email protected] or by whatsapp at +50688180262 for more information today!