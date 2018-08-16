One of the best beaches in Costa Rica on your doorstep, a national park next door, and an incredible gated community of family condominium homes, private pools, and conveniences to call home.

Surf some of the best breaks on the coast, hike through the rainforest to secret waterfalls, paddle board through the mangroves, dive or snorkel off tropical islands, go sport fishing and whale watching.

Elan at Ballena puts you in the heart of everything Costa Rica has to offer.

Private, gated community connected to the Playa Ballena national park and biological corridor

Three swimming pools, including hot tubs and shallow areas suitable for children, with adjoining lounging areas, covered pavilions, BBQ facilities and washrooms

Private walkway to one of Costa Rica’s most beautiful beaches

Air-conditioned fitness facility

Nature reserve with interpretive trail system

Residence elevators

Designated owner and guest parking

Lushly landscaped gardens and footpaths blended into the tropical rainforest surroundings

Solar energy grid tieback system to offset common area electrical charges

On-site property management and rental management office

On-site administration office

Features And Amenities Custom solid wood entry door Italian Gres porcelain tile flooring Designer bathroom cabinetry with quartz stone countertops and mirrors Reinforced concrete post and beams Structural insulated panel exterior walls Energy-efficient water heater Contemporary GROHE™ bathroom faucets and fixtures Designer kitchen cabinetry with quartz stone countertops BOSCH™ stainless-steel stove microwave/fan, dishwasher, French-door fridge Stainless steel sink with GROHE™ faucet and sound-insulated garbage disposal unit BOSCH™ front-load, stackable full-size washer and dryer Italian designer closets Recessed LED lighting throughout the residence Italian tile shower enclosures with built-in shelving Energy-efficient DAIKIN™ A/C units in bedrooms, living-dining area and kitchen area Ceiling fans in bedrooms, living-dining area and main balcony Stone-coated steel roofing system for sound attenuation and durability Pella™ energy efficient Low-E insulating double-pane glass glass doors and windows Private storage units conveniently located at the entrance to each residence 24-hour monitored security with video surveillance



