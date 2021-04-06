More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Learn How to Create Strong Passwords for Your Online Accounts

    Cybersecurity expert recommends constantly changing passwords and not writing them down in easily accessible places

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Discover Playa Carrillo, a Unique and Unforgettable Experience

    Sunsets in Costa Rica are glorious at any time of the year, just by seeing a sunset you will...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Authorities Announce That They Have Already Secured the Necessary Doses to Vaccinate the Entire Population

    More than 159 thousand vaccines against COVID-19 will arrive in the country this week, with the announcement that 115,380...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Do You Know Well What You Eat?

    Food is more than what we consume, therefore we must know everything that is behind the harvest or when...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Online security must be a priority when carrying out banking procedures, to have secure work and personal information on phones, computers and tablets. For this reason, passwords should be a matter of concern for everyone.

    To begin with, what you should never do is use short passwords that can be obtained through social engineering, such as the name of the pet, important dates or zip codes, nor change an “e” to a “3” or an “o” for a “0” as these are tricks that cybercriminals know about.

    This is recommended by E|ng. Marilyn Umaña, from the Cybersecurity Commission of the Costa Rican College of Informatics and Computing Professionals, who also commented that it is essential to use passwords that are easy to remember but difficult to guess, not to reuse passwords on more than one website, as that if someone manages to decrypt one of the passwords or obtains it thanks to a leak, they can use it to access the accounts on more than one website.

    “We have seen many cases of people scammed, because their password was compromised in a simple way for hackers, and that is why having a strong password should be a priority for everyone, especially for those who enter daily online to check their bank accounts, to carry out transactions between financial entities, to check e-mails for finding personal information, to review important data from work and even from family members,” Umaña explained.

    Always include numbers

    The expert added that the numbers must be part of the passwords, as long as they are not the ages, telephone numbers, dates of birth, among others, because they are sensitive and easy to determine data.

    Similarly, she recommended not to share passwords with anyone else, since doing so considerably increases the chances of them falling into the wrong hands. This may be because the person with whom it is shared uses them to access the accounts, but also because they do not know how to keep them safely stored and a third party ends up knowing them.

    Please don’t use 123456

    A study by the security software developer SplashData published in 2015, indicated that the most used password is “123456”, from a list of more than 2 million passwords, this because of the ease it offers people to remember it; however, these types of passwords are already dangerous.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleEaster is Over! Review Here the Upcoming Legal Holidays in Costa Rica
      Next articleCosta Rican President Asks to Include all Central American Countries in the New Immigration Approach of the United States Government
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      NewsTCRN STAFF -

      Discover Playa Carrillo, a Unique and Unforgettable Experience

      Sunsets in Costa Rica are glorious at any time of the year, just by seeing a sunset you will...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Discover Playa Carrillo, a Unique and Unforgettable Experience

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Sunsets in Costa Rica are glorious at any time of the year, just by seeing a sunset you will have a unique relaxation and...
      Read more

      Costa Rican President Asks to Include all Central American Countries in the New Immigration Approach of the United States Government

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, called on this past Monday to broaden the approach to the “fever” of unauthorized migration to the...
      Read more

      During April the Vehicle Circulation Restriction Will Remain Unchanged

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The Government of Costa Rica was emphatic in highlighting that during the month of April and even during Holy Week there will be no...
      Read more

      Professional Millennial Woman in Costa Rica: A Generation with Desire to Improve Itself and Meet Goals

      News TCRN STAFF -
      In order to better understand the profile of Latin American female professionals born between 1980 and 1996, the Center for Collaborative and Women's Leadership,...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »