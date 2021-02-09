Learn About Good Practices that Reduce Your Risk of Cancer

In Costa Rica about 40 cases of cancer are diagnosed per day and every two hours a person dies from this disease. Worldwide, the victims of this condition in 2020 were 10 million people, becoming the second cause of death according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Good health leads to higher productivity; greater social stability and economic growth. The economic cost of cancer is millionaire, affecting productivity, reducing household income and the high costs to the health system”, explained Allan Ramos, president of the Costa Rican Association of Medical Oncologists (ACOMED).

Eating fruits and not smoking prevents the disease

To reduce the risk of suffering from this disease, ACOMED on World Cancer Day -which was commemorated this past February 4-, advises to implement good practices in daily life. According to Ramos, the best recommendation is that people stop smoking, eat more fruits and vegetables; cut back on alcohol and avoid being overweight.

The Association also recommends enjoying the sun with care, avoiding pollutants and chemicals, moving more, eating healthier foods, getting vaccinated and knowing the symptoms of the condition.

“Our goal is to reduce premature deaths from cancer through early diagnosis and effective and timely treatment. Therefore, through continuous education, support for cancer research and awareness activities for society, we intend to progress in the management of this disease,” added Ramos. WHO data indicate that by 2040 the number of cancer cases will increase by almost 50%, however, it warns that lifestyle may be the cause of almost half of the cases of this disease.