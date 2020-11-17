The former President of the Republic, Laura Chinchilla, won the 2020 WPL Trailblazer Prize.

The recognition is awarded by the Reykjavík Global Forum of Women Leaders 2020 to presidents, former presidents, incumbent prime ministers who break “political glass ceilings and reach the highest echelon of political leadership.”

The award will be presented during the Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders, a digital event that will take place from 9-11 November in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Chinchilla thanked the organization for the recognition and said she felt “honored and grateful for this distinction.”

In addition, the former president said she was very excited to join the forum that will be held this week.

