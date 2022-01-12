La Cangreja National Park In Puriscal Reopens After 22 Months

After being closed for 22 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, La Cangreja National Park, in Puriscal, reopened its facilities to visitors. This Protected Wilderness Area had to wait for the fiber optic installation work to be completed, to have access to the Internet and receive payment for tickets by card.

Eco reserve

La Cangreja, home to 44 species of Costa Rican endemic plants and some 300 species of birds, protects water sources such as the Rio Negro and the Quebrada Grande. For the moment, users can enjoy the trail from Río Negro to Quebrada Cangreja, which is linear and with a round trip of more than five kilometers.

The purchase of tickets is only on site with price of ¢ 1,500 for nationals and $ 15 for foreigners, and the Park hours are 8:00 a.m. at 2:00 p.m.