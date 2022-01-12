From January 11th to 23rd Vehicle Restriction will be from 10 PM and Massive Events are Suspended

The Tico Government announced new restriction measures due to the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections that is present in the country through the Omicron variant. This was confirmed by representatives of the commerce chambers meeting this Monday with government authorities who were informed of the change.

For this reason, the hours of the nocturnal sanitary vehicle restriction were extended and the massive events scheduled for the period from January 11th to 23rd were suspended. The new schedule of the restriction will be from Monday to Sunday from 10 p.m. at 5 a.m. and governs from this Tuesday January 12th.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Commerce

This same restriction schedule includes Shops that must respect the premises with commercial permission, that is, they must close at 10 p.m. and not at 12 a.m. as applied from mid-December.

In the case of buses, the total capacity for the transfer of standing passengers during rush hour is eliminated and the maximum transfer permit of 20 standing passengers (always during rush hour) returns.

Vehicle circulation restriction

This measure would be in force until Sunday, January 23, and the daytime vehicle restriction would be maintained in the GMS road as follows (last number of license plates):

Monday: 1 and 2

Tuesday: 3 and 4

Wednesday: 5 and 6

Thursday: 7 and 8

Friday: 9 and 0.