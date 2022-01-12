More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    From January 11th to 23rd Vehicle Restriction will be from 10 PM and Massive Events are Suspended

    Shops must close at 10 PM

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Tico Government announced new restriction measures due to the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections that is present in the country through the Omicron variant. This was confirmed by representatives of the commerce chambers meeting this Monday with government authorities who were informed of the change.

    For this reason, the hours of the nocturnal sanitary vehicle restriction were extended and the massive events scheduled for the period from January 11th to 23rd were suspended. The new schedule of the restriction will be from Monday to Sunday from 10 p.m. at 5 a.m. and governs from this Tuesday January 12th.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Commerce

    This same restriction schedule includes Shops that must respect the premises with commercial permission, that is, they must close at 10 p.m. and not at 12 a.m. as applied from mid-December.

    In the case of buses, the total capacity for the transfer of standing passengers during rush hour is eliminated and the maximum transfer permit of 20 standing passengers (always during rush hour) returns.

    Vehicle circulation restriction

    This measure would be in force until Sunday, January 23, and the daytime vehicle restriction would be maintained in the GMS road as follows (last number of license plates):

    Monday: 1 and 2

    Tuesday: 3 and 4

    Wednesday: 5 and 6

    Thursday: 7 and 8

    Friday: 9 and 0.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceKristin Hidalgo
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleLa Cangreja National Park In Puriscal Reopens After 22 Months
    Next articleTourists Can Know Take Electric Taxis from the Juan Santamaría Airport
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsBeleida Delgado -

    “Conscious” Travel Will Be a Trend In 2022

    The more holistic and respectful "travel with a conscience", in which the traveler discovers the destination and its surroundings in an active and conscious way
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER