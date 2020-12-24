More
    Juan Santamaría Airport will inaugurate three routes between Costa Rica and the United States in the next days

    By TCRN STAFF
    Within the framework of the economic reactivation that the country needs, the tourism sector celebrates good news this week: the inauguration of three air routes between Costa Rica and the United States.

    AERIS Holding, the management company of the Juan Santamaría Airport, confirmed that the new flights will be to and from Los Angeles and Denver and belong to United Airlines and JetBlue airlines.

    For the Commercial Director of AERIS, Erick Barboza, since the reopening of air borders in August, the main challenge is to generate confidence among tourists that traveling is a safe activity in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

    Safeguarding sanitary protocols
    According to the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, although this is good news, the tourism sector must enforce sanitary measures so that commercial openness is maintained.

    The President of the National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR), Rubén Acón, celebrated the announcement of the opening of new routes with the United States and insisted that the sector requires financing facilities.

    Tour operators such as guides, transporters, and translators assure that the number of foreign tourists is still insufficient to reactivate the economy of the sector.

    SourceJuan Soto
    ViaBeleida Delgado
