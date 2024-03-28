More
    Jake Paul, Mike Tyson’s Next Rival, Enjoys a Few Days in Costa Rica With His Girlfriend

    Boxer and YouTuber, was on vacation in the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    A few days of sun and sand in Costa Rica helped Jake Paul, boxer and YouTuber, prepare for one of the most anticipated fights of the year against Mike Tyson, on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas), home of the Dallas Cowboy of the NFL.His visit to the country took place from March 14 to 19 with his girlfriend JuttaLeerdam.

    Loving the “Pura Vida”

    “I love you Costa Rica” wrote the Dutch Olympic skater while sharing images on her social networks.The couple took advantage of their vacation to swim in the pool, try coconuts and take a boat ride.

    Tyson out of retirement

    Mike Tyson dominated the heavyweight category of world boxing and this 2024, 19 years after his retirement, he will return to the ring to face the controversial influencer.Tyson had entered the ring last time at the end of 2020 to fight against boxer Roy Jones Jr., 55 years old.

    Source Tatiana Gutierrez
    ViaWilmer Useche
