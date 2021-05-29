More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    “Jaco Impact”, the Force of Learning by Doing

    Jaco is a Costa Rican town on the Pacific coast, located southwest of San José

    By Beleida Delgado
    6
    0

    Must Read

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    “Jaco Impact”, the Force of Learning by Doing

    “Jaco Impact” is Yorgina Ureña's own project. Which is widely known within her community as the motivating force behind this great initiative.
    Read more
    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Oxigeno Shopping Center at Heredia Will Become a Vaccination Center This Weekend

    An alliance between the Hospital de Heredia and the Centro Comercial Oxigeno will allow a vaccination campaign this Sunday.
    Read more
    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    The US Awaits The Hatching Of Billions Of Periodical Cicadas, The Insect That Emerges From The Subsoil Every 17 Years

    After 17 years underground, billions of periodical cicadas - a species of flying cicadas - prepare to surface in...
    Read more
    Beleida Delgado

    “Jaco Impact” is Yorgina Ureña’s own project. Which is widely known within her community as the motivating force behind this great initiative. Born in 2018 and since then has not stopped evolving. Its main objective stands out in making diverse communities grow in different areas through the philosophy of “learning by doing”.

    Currently this project has 7 fundamental pillars that support its cause focused on presenting new ideas for entrepreneurs that also helps and motivates them to expand their business form. These pillars include: environment, education, art and culture, sports, welfare, empowerment and animal welfare.

    TIP: Get our latest News content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Learn by doing, an activity for everyone

    The ravages of the COVID-19 Pandemic are no secret to anyone. But on the other hand, it is also important to note that this same global health crisis allowed us to open the doors to new models of work, entrepreneurship and a new world that we are traveling through right now. For Jaco Impact it has also been a challenge, however, it continues to present various options to continue adding to the human talent of Jaco and its surrounding communities.

    “Mom and baby: together we learn”

    This specific presentation is about free workshops for women at social risk and with babies.

    It is taking place every Thursday by the hand of Camilla Stendell in the Jaco Walk meeting room. For more information, contact the telephone number 70544351.

    “Fishing for Opportunities”

    This is another initiative that has been given thanks to the alliance with collaborators who want to invest in what is ours and also contribute their grain of sand to this case. In particular, this action stands out because within it it is intended to choose four young people from the community to live a different day through the experience that will offer them their own walk that will take them to a place where they can experience sport fishing.

    “Learning to read”

    Activity dedicated to the smallest ones in the house, which has been taking place every Wednesday in the Paseo Jaco meeting room. Where the Doman system is also being used with great success. The same activity is in charge of María Anchia Jiménez, stimulator of babies and children. If you want more information about this or other projects, you can expand it through the following telephone number 62209270.

    “Tattoo flash”

    Through allies, funds are also being collected for Jaco Impact with the flash tattoo being no exception. Reserve and collaborate and expand this information through the following contact number 61409169.

    Bartender course

    It is also important to mention that right now a bartender course is being developed for those who are interested in this beautiful art and want to perfect their technique.

    Without a doubt, Jaco Impact offers a series of activities to empower yourself and be able to get ahead through productive activities overcoming any difficulty that life presents.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest News content as soon as they are available. Click here.

      SourceCarlos Silva
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleThe US Awaits The Hatching Of Billions Of Periodical Cicadas, The Insect That Emerges From The Subsoil Every 17 Years
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      NewsBeleida Delgado -

      “Jaco Impact”, the Force of Learning by Doing

      “Jaco Impact” is Yorgina Ureña's own project. Which is widely known within her community as the motivating force behind this great initiative.
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Oxigeno Shopping Center at Heredia Will Become a Vaccination Center This Weekend

      News Beleida Delgado -
      An alliance between the Hospital de Heredia and the Centro Comercial Oxigeno will allow a vaccination campaign this Sunday.
      Read more

      The US Awaits The Hatching Of Billions Of Periodical Cicadas, The Insect That Emerges From The Subsoil Every 17 Years

      News Beleida Delgado -
      After 17 years underground, billions of periodical cicadas - a species of flying cicadas - prepare to surface in the United States, with the...
      Read more

      Costa Rica Resumed Its Analog Blackout Agenda

      News TCRN STAFF -
      July 14th, 2021 is the day set by the Costa Rican Digital Television Mixed Commission, which, made up of business chambers and the Ministry...
      Read more

      Drivers License Procedure for the First Time in Costa Rica Will Now Be Attended Only By Previous Appointment

      News TCRN STAFF -
      From now on, people in Costa Rica who pass the practical driving test must obtain an appointment to manage the issuance of their drivers...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »

      never miss out

      GET TCRN IN YOUR INBOX

      Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

      Subscribe now