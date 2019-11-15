advertisement

The Top Free Zones 2019 ranking of the international Site Selection magazine again named Coyol Free-Zone -for the 3rd year in a row- as the best free-zone in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The publication highlights the world-class infrastructure of the free zone and its essential services for the operations of Life Science companies: underground connection to the El Coyol Sub-station, guaranteeing an almost absolute decrease in interference, high water quality, and telecommunications, the ‘turn-key’ construction service, and its environmental and social commitment.

“The Coyol Free Zone investment exceeds US$ 400 million and demonstrates our commitment to promote sustainable exports from Costa Rica of millions of medical devices to the rest of the world. These distinctions also reflect a great dedication to create a free zone recognized for its innovation, specialization, and preparation of its 15,000 employees”, said Carlos Wong, Director of Coyol Free Zone.

Coyol Free-Zone entrance

Annually, the magazine surveys its audience made up of a global community of corporate consultants and investors, who analyze the most important free zones by region based on their experience and operations around the world.

Site Selection Magazine is a publication aimed at industry investors, which includes consulting, research and project management, up to the generation of demand, training and events, magazines and specialized content.