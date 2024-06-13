Interacting With Others: The Main Reason in Costa Rica for Deciding to Work “In-Person”

Workspaces have undergone a significant transformation in recent years, where the employee experience is becoming a fundamental pillar for the design of the work environment, and Costa Rica is no exception. According to the Global Workplace Survey 2024, conducted by the Gensler Research Institute, high-performance workspaces are redefining the future of work by focusing on how people feel and work better in and out of the office.

According to Gensler, Costa Rican employees‘ motivation to attend the office centers on creating a work environment that balances the need for social interaction, access to resources, and professional development opportunities. These factors, along with the quality of the building and neighborhood amenities, form an ecosystem that promotes well-being and high performance.

The main aspects for which people attend their workspaces in person are:

Team meetings (46%): face-to-face interaction remains fundamental to teamwork. Face-to-face meetings foster more effective communication and consolidate group cohesion.

Socializing with colleagues (40%): the office is an essential place to establish and maintain interpersonal relationships. Socializing contributes to emotional well-being and a sense of belonging.

Focus on work (38%): many employees find that the office environment offers fewer distractions and more resources to concentrate on their tasks.

Access to technology (37%): offices that are equipped with advanced technology and tools that facilitate efficient and collaborative work help overcome the limitations that may exist at home.

Professional development (36%): Face-to-face enables people to participate in training programs, mentoring and other professional growth opportunities that are more effective face-to-face.

Redesigning workspaces

“There is an undeniable need to redesign workspaces to improve not only efficiency, but also the experience of collaborators. A great workspace should be a tool to work effectively and be intentionally designed for human emotions, creating exceptional experiences that support new ways of working in and out of the office,” explained Cristina Arrea, director of the study for Gensler Costa Rica.

The study also highlights that the best performing work environments in Costa Rica not only provide the necessary spaces to work, but are also located in neighborhoods with easy access to amenities such as cafeterias, outdoor spaces, medical facilities, public transportation and restaurants.

These amenities enhance the human experience and contribute to higher performance and job satisfaction, as work happens not only in offices and homes, but also in the spaces around them.

The main amenities that people value having near their workspaces are:

Cafeterias (91%): having nearby cafeterias offers the convenience of getting food and beverages easily, which can improve productivity and provide additional spaces for informal meetings and socializing.

Outdoor spaces (90%): Outdoor spaces provide a respite from the office environment, allowing employees to relax, get fresh air and engage in recreational activities that can improve their overall well-being and reduce stress.

Access to health services (88%): proximity to medical and health facilities ensures that employees can quickly access medical care when needed, promoting a culture of health and wellness within the work environment.

Public transportation (88%): the availability of nearby public transportation makes it easier for employees to get around, reducing the stress associated with commuting and improving punctuality and overall satisfaction with the workplace.

Restaurants (87%): having a variety of dining options nearby allows for diverse and healthy eating, as well as additional opportunities for socializing and meetings outside of the formal office environment.

How and where do they want to work?

One of the relevant findings of the study was to identify how and where people want to work. In Costa Rica, employees work in the office for 43% of their working week, followed by 21% from home. However, respondents believe that to maximize their individual and team productivity, they ideally need to be in the office 69% of the time. “This finding illustrates to us that there is a great opportunity to improve these experiences for employees to increase time in the office and improve their results,” concluded Arrea.

Finally, the architecture firm segments the way in which people work during the week in 5 major models: individual work, working with others in person, working with others virtually, learning and socializing. In our country, most of the population works individually during the week (35%), followed by working in a group with others in person (26%), in a group but virtually (16%), learning (12%) and socializing (12%).

