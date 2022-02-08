INS Revives the Bicentennial Forest in Guanacaste to Create Employment and Protect Biodiversity

The Bicentennial Forest will also bring economic benefits to the people of the area, since the project contemplates granting economic incentives to the women of that community in order to be in charge of the care and maintenance of each one of the trees.

A public space with 1,000 trees, recreational and cultural sites, will be part of the Bicentennial Forest. It is an INS project that aims to provide environmental and recreational services, as well as employment for women in the canton of La Cruz in Guanacaste.

The work began its construction at the end of last year with the planting of the first species of trees. The chosen site represents a vision of change, since a sanitary landfill was previously located there.

The Bicentennial Forest joins ten other initiatives of the Footprint of the Future project, through which the First Vice Presidency has brought together various partners to re-green the northern part of the country and reactivate its economy. The project would help meet environmental goals and celebrate Costa Rica’s 200 years of independence.

In an act carried out in the old landfill of La Cruz, Guanacaste, the first vice president of the Republic, Epsy Campbell, the executive president of the INS, Gabriel Pérez, the mayor of La Cruz, Alonso Alan, and other officials planted the first species of the Bicentennial Forest.

The project will bring economic benefits to the people of the area, since it will give economic incentives to the women of the community in order to take charge of the care and maintenance of each one of the planted trees for a 5-year period.

“I thank the INS Group for the donation of these 1,000 trees that will have a positive impact on the ecosystems of the northern zone and will bring employment to the women of La Cruz. Within the framework of the 200 years of independent life, this contribution represents the tireless commitment of our country with the protection of the environment and the fight against climate change”, said Campbell.

Huella del Futuro was created within the framework of the celebration of the bicentennial of Costa Rica’s independence and aims to bring together partners from various fields with a view to greening the northern area of ​​Costa Rica, by planting 200,000 endemic, floral, fruit and timber trees, a figure that was surpassed in previous October, reaching 254 thousand donated trees.

The project aims to contribute to increasing forest cover to 60% by 2030. “From the INS we are very happy because, in addition to contributing to reforestation, allowing the protection of water resources, the conservation of biodiversity and the improvement of scenic beauty, we contribute to the economic reactivation of this area, generating direct jobs that will promote the social and economic empowerment of women”, assured the executive president of the INS, Gabriel Pérez.