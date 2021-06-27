Initiative in Costa Rica Seeks To Reinforce Laws to Reduce the Accident Risk of Motorcyclists

One of the main objectives of the “Safe and accessible helmets” initiative, promoted by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), is to encourage the Government to reinforce the laws to reduce the risk of injuries in motorcyclists. The campaign also seeks to raise awareness so that motorcycle users use helmets that are nationally and internationally approved.

“Efforts are required to find and offer security tools, in order to safeguard people’s lives. As one of the priorities, we seek that the country’s legislation emphasizes more the minimum safety requirements in the implements for the drivers”, assured Eng. Daniel Coen, president of the Automobile Club of Costa Rica.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Virtual trainings

As part of the project – supported by the National Insurance Institute (INS), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Road Safety Council (COSEVI) and the Motorcycle Importer Association (AIMA) – is intended to provide in-person and virtual training to motorcyclists living in risk areas, such as: Puntarenas, Ciudad Neily, Upala, Pococí, San José and Pérez Zeledón.

Through the Facebook page “Cascos seguros y accesibles”, interested persons can register for seminars that will take place from Friday, June 25th until November. Four per month will be developed on: road safety, preventive driving, skills and abilities management, among others.

Participants, by completing at least three seminars and taking a written test on the topics addressed, will be able to receive one of the 1,000 helmets that the campaign has to deliver. From January to April of this year, the country counted 61 motorcyclists killed in traffic accidents due to speeding and invasion of the road lanes.