Increase in Air Traffic Entering Costa Rica Fills the Tourism Sector with Hope

The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, assures that the increase in air traffic entering Costa Rica gives the tourism sector hope and enthusiasm after months with the borders closed and this causing many companies to report zero income.

Segura explained that this past weekend, only at the Daniel Oduber Quirós airport, located in Liberia, just over 2,000 tourists entered. In addition, he pointed out that the passenger lines in the high seasons are normal within airports, however, all health protocols are maintained.

No closing of borders



For his part, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, ruled out the closing of borders despite the saturation of hospitals because in his opinion the Virus is already within our country and in the case of the mutation announced in Europe, he considers that it will eventually arrive, one way or the other.