    Increase in Air Traffic Entering Costa Rica Fills the Tourism Sector with Hope

    A gradual but constant arrival of tourist to the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, assures that the increase in air traffic entering Costa Rica gives the tourism sector hope and enthusiasm after months with the borders closed and this causing many companies to report zero income.

    Segura explained that this past weekend, only at the Daniel Oduber Quirós airport, located in Liberia, just over 2,000 tourists entered. In addition, he pointed out that the passenger lines in the high seasons are normal within airports, however, all health protocols are maintained.

    No closing of borders


    For his part, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, ruled out the closing of borders despite the saturation of hospitals because in his opinion the Virus is already within our country and in the case of the mutation announced in Europe, he considers that it will eventually arrive, one way or the other.

    SourceFernanda Romero
    Previous articleFive Big Changes that will Revolutionize Work in the Coming Years
    Next articleTico campaign, invites Canadians to know our land
