Starting this past Tuesday, November 12, Costa Ricans can purchase a special edition of the new 50-colon coin, known as the “Morpho Butterfly,” a piece that combines functionality with artistic and educational design. Launched by the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) as part of the “Fauna of our Ecosystems” series, this coin highlights the country’s biodiversity and is the first in a thematic collection that will be released in the coming years.

Design and Features of the Coin

On the obverse of the coin, you can read “Republic of Costa Rica,” “Central Bank of Costa Rica,” and “50 COLONES.” However, it is the reverse that captures more attention, with a detailed and colorful image of the Morpho helenor marinita butterfly, accompanied by the caption “Cloud Forest” and the scientific and common name of this emblematic species. The year 2023 is also included, when the design was approved by the Board of Directors of the BCCR.

Prices and Collection Editions

The Central Bank has made a limited number of collectible coins available, offering two versions: one in acrylic, which costs 9,082 colones, and another in a case, available for 8,353 colones. The acrylic edition has 10,000 units, while the boxed edition has 7,000 copies, making both options a valuable collectible piece for enthusiasts of numismatics and Costa Rican culture.

Points of Sale for the ‘Morpho Butterfly’ Coin

The collectible coin can be purchased at various branches of banks and cooperatives across the country. The following are the points of sale:

•National Bank of Costa Rica: Offices in San José, Heredia, and Alajuela.

•Banco de Costa Rica: Branches in San José, Cartago, Alajuela, Nicoya, Liberia, Limón, Heredia, and Puntarenas.

•Banco Popular: Locations in Cathedral, Heredia, Alajuela, and Paseo Colón.

•Grupo Mutual: Central Office in Alajuela.

•BAC San José: Points in Curridabat, Avenida Segunda, Oxígeno, Multiplaza Escazú, Multiplaza del Este, La Bandera, Escazú, and Liberia.

•Mutual Cartago de Savings and Loans (MUCAP): Branches in Turrialba, Paraíso, Cartago, Metrocentro, Oreamuno, San Pedro, Alajuela, and others.

•Coopenae: Headquarters in San José.

•Coopegrecia R.L.: Offices in Grecia and Sarchí.

•Banco Promerica: Branch in Trejos Montealegre.

•Costa Rican Numismatic Association: Headquarters.

Foundation of Museums of the Central Bank of Costa Rica: Starting in January 2025, at their headquarters.

