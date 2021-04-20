More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    How to Stay Focused: Lessons from Japanese Zanshin Practice

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica: A Riot of Wildlife Surrounded by Mountains and Ocean

    Not sure where to go this weekend? Do you want to relax a little on the bonuses you received from https://22bet.bi/bonus/rules/, but don’t want to go somewhere where you have already been? We invite you to go to Costa Rica
    Read more
    EducationHéctor Méndez -

    Top 5 Homework Assignment Ideas for Tutors in 2021

    Some students think that homework assignments are not crucial for learning. When you look at the research, homework assignments are considered an essential part of learning. It is hard to learn everything in the classroom.
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    How to Stay Focused: Lessons from Japanese Zanshin Practice

    In the book, Zen in the Art of Archery, German researcher Eugen Herrigel tells how his Japanese teacher hit the target with one arrow and then split the first arrow with the second one
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In the book, Zen in the Art of Archery, German researcher Eugen Herrigel tells how his Japanese teacher hit the target with one arrow and then split the first arrow with the second one. Such accuracy, of course, requires a good eye, developed coordination of movements, and a lot of experience. But not only. In the Japanese tradition, the main secret of mastery is not the ideal technique, but the ability to work with consciousness. In the story described by Herrigel, the archer was so focused on the series of actions that led to the first accurate shot that he was able to reproduce them without aiming and achieve the same result. In Japanese, this absolute concentration on the process is called zanshin.

    How to Enter Zanshin

    Of course, this state is quite interesting for modern people because the huge amount of information we get every day is sometimes overwhelming. And at the same time, we often need to concentrate on important things like studying. If you need help with your assignments, you can simply buy college papers and devote the free time to learning how to concentrate.

    Typically, recommendations range from advice to practice aikido, where the principle of zanshin is widely applied, to breathing practices. But the most interesting approach comes from zanshin expert, author, and entrepreneur Abrar Ahmed. In his book, The Art of Being in Focus, he writes that zanshin is actually a natural state of mind when freed from unnecessary burdens. To be healthy at a basic level, it is often enough to exclude the most obvious factors that destroy the body. In the case of zanshin, these are four main obstacles.

    1.  Give up Multitasking

    Studies show that only 2% of people are able to successfully cope with several tasks at the same time. When you take on one task and immediately start thinking about another, you are signaling to the brain that the first task is half completed and therefore requires less attention. The more tasks you solve at the same time, the less attention they get.

    2.  Don’t Get Carried Away With the Anticipation of Success

    One way to disrupt zanshin is to focus not on the process of moving towards a goal, but on fantasizing about what it will give you to achieve it. For example, you are just starting a training course or a diet, but you are already drawing a happy ending: a six-pack. Sometimes these visualizations are called motivating. In the concept of zanshin, this situation is described as follows: if you mentally already see yourself at the finish line, then you have no incentive to continue the process.

    Costa Rica Promotes Its Tourism Offer Through a Disruptive Global Market Strategy

    3.  Don’t Overstate Your Ambitions

    Only a few become stars of sports, but this does not mean that training is useless. Overestimated ambitions prevent us from seeing real current tasks and, more importantly, real achievements. But try to mentally break the most ambitious project into its component parts — each of them will not differ much from the most ordinary task. When you embark on a new project, try not to judge yourself according to criteria appropriate for someone who has already walked the path you just started.

    4.  Don’t Jump Over the Steps

    The easiest way to lose focus is when you think all problems have been solved. One study found that in a competitive environment, the person who loses their vigilance after a winning streak loses often. We tend to relax at the moment of approaching the goal. The ability not to rush things and pay equal attention to every moment is a skill that requires special training. For this, traditional oriental practices, which teach to slow down, are suitable.

    Costa Rica Will Begin this Week Vaccination With Doses of AstraZeneca Against COVID-19

    SP

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )
      SourceSP
      ViaHJM
      Previous articleProtecting Yourself When Buying a Used Car on Craigslist
      Next articleTop 5 Homework Assignment Ideas for Tutors in 2021
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

      Costa Rica: A Riot of Wildlife Surrounded by Mountains and Ocean

      Not sure where to go this weekend? Do you want to relax a little on the bonuses you received from https://22bet.bi/bonus/rules/, but don’t want to go somewhere where you have already been? We invite you to go to Costa Rica
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      United Nations Project in Costa Rica Positions Leadership of Indigenous and Migrant Women

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      Strengthening the participation of women from groups in vulnerable situations and promoting peaceful coexistence in territories at risk of conflict, especially indigenous peoples, is...
      Read more

      After an Investment of $ 400,000, the Monument of Social Guarantees will Return to the New Roundabout in Zapote

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      After investing $ 400,000 in its restoration, the monument of Social Guarantees will be located again in the new roundabout and overpass in Zapote....
      Read more

      Costa Rica, the Best Place to Retire with Excellent Weather Year-round

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      In the land of “Pure Life”, with great weather year-round, expats from North America and Europe report that they can be more outside, feel...
      Read more

      If You Dream of Living in Costa Rica, There Has Never Been a Better Time To Do So

      Culture & Lifestyle German Carias -
      Due mainly to its recognized social stability, Costa Rica began since the 90s to emerge as an ideal country to visit, retire or live...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »