More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    How Many Times Should Food Be Chewed?

    By TCRN STAFF
    10
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Merck Manuals of diagnosis and therapy explain that the digestive system is responsible for receiving food, breaking it down after the person performs the act of chewing, and transforming it into nutrients (a process known as digestion). Afterward, its absorption by the bloodstream is ensured and the remains of non-digestible food are eliminated from the body.

    Many specialists argue that an outstanding digestive process begins when the action of chewing food is performed. People often eat very quickly -or even eat while talking-, actions that cause food to be swallowed without chewing it sufficiently.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Not chewing food enough can cause some digestive problems causing indigestion, bloating, heartburn, constipation, headache, or lack of energy. For this reason, many specialists ask their patients to take the time to chew each bite leisurely up to 10 times to break down the largest particles of food, until they are reduced to facilitate the work of digestion for the body.

    It is known that when people do not chew well, the satiety center is not activated. This causes, for short intervals of time, people feel hungry again. Notably, some nutritionists have argued that eating should be an important activity. That is why it must be done in a suitable space where all attention can be focused on the eating process.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceEl Nacional
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleInflation in Canada breaks all records in almost 40 years
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    MoneyTCRN STAFF -

    Inflation in Canada breaks all records in almost 40 years

    Also, the wallet of the Canadians is very touched
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER