Following the rise of the digital era, many of the world’s largest businesses have sought to go online in attempts to expand on their consumer base. Aside from creating a traditional website, the existing possibilities of the online world allow for many industries to go about their marketing strategies in new and innovative ways. Primarily, social media has become central to global corporations’ long-term business growth and continued development.

By 2021, the number of people that use various social media platforms is projected to increase to almost 3.1 billion. In turn, using contemporary platforms could give businesses a target market that equates to around 40 percent of the world’s entire population. Due to that fact, we’re going to consider how social media platforms can provide the foundations for long-term business growth, while also considering how some of the approaches have already been successfully implemented within other markets.

Facebook possibilities

The promotional side of Facebook can be incredibly important in ensuring that your business reaches a large number of users on a multi-platform basis. With a few clicks, a company can run adverts across Facebook’s Audience Network, Instagram, and Messenger. As controlling the ability to set specific parameters remains with the business, the campaign can be adapted to directly suit any desired requirements. Crucially, this strategy can work for organizations of any size.

Alongside promotions, Facebook’s dedicated subscription groups can also be a hugely effective tool for business growth. This approach allows for a monthly fee to be charged in return for a variety of exclusive content such as membership-only promotions. On a wider scale, this approach has revolutionized the online gaming industry and online slots. Service providers like WinningRoom offer users a variety of rewards upon signing-up to boost their account and encourage repeat custom. Ultimately, this marketing strategy could be instrumental in securing long-term growth and continued consumer engagement.

Twitter potential

Over the last few years, Twitter has fast become one of the most popular social media platforms. With approximately 126 million daily users, the potential to generate business growth and expand on your consumer base is greater than it ever has been before.

As with many of the other available platforms, Twitter operates on a free sign-up basis meaning that, from a business standpoint, it’s an extremely cost-effective strategy. Moreover, this is also beneficial when considering visibility. With the very nature of the platform being easily accessible to everybody due to its user-friendly approach to registration, there is no need for prospective customers to pay a premium to view your products or services and, thus, there are no limitations on business visibility.

Continued Growth is Achievable

The idea of social media not being a platform for businesses is outdated. Some of the market’s biggest names including Facebook and Twitter have altered their service to ensure that organizations can grow and develop. Significantly, when such a wide array of opportunities available in which business promotion is possible, it’s undeniable that continued periods of growth are achievable on social media in contemporary society.