Digital marketing is the application of marketing strategies carried out in digital media. All the techniques of the offline world are imitated and translated into a new world, the online world. In the digital field, new tools appear such as immediacy, new networks that arise day by day and the possibility of real measurements of each of the strategies used. It is essential for your business knowing its main channels and its advantages that help design the best strategies to take all the actions related to the online environment.

Digital marketing is a set of marketing techniques that run on media and internet channels. It is about making the most of online resources and opportunities to boost a business or brand efficiently, that is, it is a system to sell products and services to a specific target that uses the internet through online channels and tools in a strategic way and consistent with that strategy.

The general online marketing of the company is characterized by the combination and use of strategies in digital media. Digital marketing is configured as the marketing that uses electronic devices such as personal computers, smartphones, cell phones, tablets, smart TVs and video game consoles to involve interested parties.

Digital marketing is applied in platforms such as web sites, email, classic and mobile web applications, and social networks. You can also associate the channels that do not use the internet such as television, radio, SMS messages.

Social media is a component of digital marketing and many organizations use a combination of traditional and digital marketing channels, however, digital marketing is becoming more popular among marketers as it allows you to more accurately track your return on investment compared to others.

The current global trend in online marketing is to combine different techniques such as content marketing, social media marketing, and influencer marketing, programmatic advertising, email marketing. SEO, SEM among others.

The term digital marketing was first used in the 1990s and from the 2000s on, digital marketing became more sophisticated as an effective way to create a relationship with the consumer with depth and relevance.

The rapid evolution of digital media has created new opportunities and avenues for advertising and marketing. This is driven by the proliferation of devices to access digital media, which has led to the exponential growth of digital advertising, evolving in parallel with marketing.

There are many online channels and tools where digital marketing strategies, techniques, and tactics can be applied:

–-Web or Blog: Through content strategies, inbound marketing affiliate marketing among others.

–-Social media marketing (SMS): Social networks are extremely effective channels for brands.

–-Email marketing: The email is the channel with the highest ROI (return on investment). A good strategy in email marketing can bring many advantages.

–-Search engine optimization (SEO): Increasing the web positioning of a website will make it appear in the top positions of search engines. In this way, the opportunity to receive more quality visits increases considerably.

–-Search engine marketing (SEM): Online advertising campaigns in social networks, search engines, or other websites, blogs, forums with banners or video.

Digital marketing has many advantages compared to that of traditional marketing. It is a safe bet to achieve greater growth, improve positioning and expand the dissemination of communication. Let’s see the main advantages of digital marketing:

–-The costs are much more affordable compared to traditional marketing channels.

–-Total ability to control and correct campaigns in real time. If it doesn’t work, you can stop any campaign without spending the budget.

–-Great ability to measure and analyze all aspects of the campaign.

–-Great segmentation of the brand market to focus all efforts on the specific target audience we want to reach.

–-Opportunity to test and test all strategies.

–-There is no geographical limitation.

–-There is direct feedback with the consumer.

–-High quality and instant customer service can be offered.

–-Brand accessibility 24 hours a day.

Digital marketing allows us to reach our target audience more economically and easily. It has channels, tools and essential resources to improve the communication strategy of a brand.