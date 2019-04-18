Unlike regular websites, mobile apps often remain a poorly studied field for many marketers and business owners. On the one hand, the tool itself and its capabilities are just easier to get to the marketer. But how much this experience is relevant for the target audience and how the behavior patterns of the site visitor differ from that of the application user is still a question for many people. Below there are a few numbers that you need to consider before you initiate an application development.

92% of Real Action

Users who use mobile devices are more prone to action. According to Google, 92% of people who searched for the information through the mobile Internet, later decided to purchase/ order the product or service. Unlike regular web surfing, the mobile device user is proactive; he is not interested in a simple information search. If you want to increase your company profit, then it is time to search for software development companies who would develop something cool for you.

9 out of 10 People Use a Smartphone During Offline Shopping

A visitor who is in your offline store is not your client yet, so you should not miss the opportunity to interact with him using online tools. According to research by American marketing companies, 9 out of 10 retail visitors use a mobile phone at the time of purchase. The top three most popular activities during shopping are headed by a price comparison (54%). Next comes the review of additional product information (48%) and search for the reviews (42%). In fact, the phone for the consumer replaces the usual consultant on most issues.

Every Seventh User Is Left Handed

In the design of apps, there is the concept of a natural thumb zone – a part of the screen that can be activated when controlling a smartphone with one hand. Therefore, keep in mind that the upper left corner will be difficult for most users to interact with – it is difficult to reach with your finger. It is better to fill out this part with the information that is important to the user.

And since, according to various estimates, about 15% of people are left-handed, the same rules apply for them, only in the mirror image. Therefore, before developing a navigation system in an application, one should carefully consider the ease of its use from the point of view of human physiology.

50% Deletion After a Month Use

The bad thing is that more than half of users delete the application a month after downloading it. And after 3 months, this number increases to 82%. The good news is that there is nothing terrible in this fact, this is a typical pattern of behavior. The fact that the user has deleted the application does not mean that he did not like it. A user who knows the application is more likely to download it again when the need for it arises again. By some estimates, about 40% of users re-download the application within a month after they delete it.