Holy Week Processions Take to the Streets of Costa Rica After Two Years Absence

After two years of absence, Holy Week processions take to the streets of communities across the country to commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

The processions that commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ return to the capital, like the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem was commemorated, with an activity this past Palm Sunday.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

After blessing the palms, the procession was held with the image of the Lord of Triumph. The route included from the esplanade of the parish of Our Lady of Solitude to the Metropolitan Cathedral National Sanctuary. It was on the south side of the cathedral where the Jerusalem gate was located, recalling the entrance to the Holy City. The Holy Week processions in the capital are a reality thanks to the coordination of the Catholic Church and the municipal authorities.

For those who can´t assist there will be live TV transmission

This Good Friday, Teletica will broadcast the processions of San José. The procession of the meeting will be at 10:25 in the morning. Returning at the end of the afternoon, to take you the procession of the holy burial at 6 in the afternoon, so that from the comfort of your home, can participate and live with us the meaning of the Holy week.